Polamarasetty Ratna Raju Receives Doctorate and Inspiring Social Activist of the year 2021 from Nationwide Awards in association with Government Blockchain Association

The World Human Rights Protection Commission, on 20 November 2021 recognized the services of Shri. Polamarasetty Ratna Raju from Vizag and awarded him Doctorate for Social Service and Technological Innovation.

Dr. Ratna Raju recently added another feather to his cap. NationWide Awards in Association with Government Blockchain Association has honoured him with the INSPIRING SOCIAL ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR 2021. This undoubtedly is a fitting tribute to Dr. Ratna Raju. The ceremony held at HICC Novotel on the November 27 evening was well-attended, and there was all-round praise for Business Mint management for the manner the winners were chosen from amid a massive competition among the contenders. Dr. Varre Venkateshwarlu, Ex-Chief Commissioner of RTI and Mr. Raja, Cine Actor (Anand Movie Fame) as chief guests and Guest of Honors Rajesh Dhuddu – Tech Mahindra VP, Saurabh Kumar – CEO at GMR Cargo were presented awards.

Dr. Ratna Raju was born on 22 July 1979 to Padma Krupa and Polamarasetty Prakash Rao couple from Mangalapalem in Vizag. He garnered a very good name from his childhood by helping his fellow beings, completing any given work to him with grit and determination, and striving to excel in life. We must be inspired by a small incident in his life that speaks volumes about the kindness of Dr. Ratna Raju. Dr.Raju was very fond of two lambs that he watched and played growing up. He was shattered on learning that these two lambs were sacrificed as part of a ritual during a festival. A kind-hearted man that he is, Dr.Raju promised himself to turn vegan and starved an entire day as a protest to killing the lambs.

Talking about service programs, Dr. Ratna Raju in liaison with the LIFE FOUNDATION, the SUPAR FOUNDATION, and the LOYOLA OLDAGE HOME have done and continue to do many Social service programs. Of Many Dr. Ratna Raju's services include providing free food to orphans, and providing various basic necessities to the victims of Covid 19 during special circumstances of lockdown and post lockdown stand out as exemplary contributions to society. He was a Covid 19 Front Line Warrior during tough times.

Dr. Ratna Raju dearly called Raju Annaya (Elder Brother) has inspired many by his words during meetings of RR TEAM FREEDOM. He has paved way for the employment of thousands of people through his technology innovation service orientation. He has been Marketing Chief for Dart – Blockchain, World’s Fastest Blockchain Ecosystem. He has been the Brain Behind RR Team Freedom which has helped lot of people for creating their self employment.

Dr. Ratna Raju believes that “The good that we do when we live is the only thing that remains even after we are gone”. He recalled that in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist tragedy in 2019, an exciting "I Stand for the Nation" program was launched across the country. Dr. Ratna Raju, who visited the spot, said that on February 13, 2020, nearly 5 lakh youths from all over India supported the soldiers to bring peace to the souls of the brave soldiers so that every Indian can know the greatness of the soldiers.

Inspired by Mother Teresa, he has been accustomed to using a portion of his earnings for the welfare of society from an early age. That being said, many programs stand out in Dr. Ratna Raju's service dictionary. A synonym for goodness, filled with the mentality of Karna in charity, a good friend in tough times, a guide in life for many, an animal lover, a lover of nature, and therefore the curiosity to spend the rest of his life in Araku. A perpetual workaholic, he strives to create employment for millions. Dr. Ratna Raju recognizes social responsibility and constantly thinks about the betterment of society. The Inspiring Social Activist Award will be a catalyst to continue their service activities more enthusiastically.

