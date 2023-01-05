Poland’s Taj Indian Group to launch fruit juices, spices in Europe, India

Poland-based Taj Indian Group, which has created a niche for itself in Europe with its range of drinks, is set to launch fruit juices and spices in the fast-growing European and Indian markets.

—

Poland-based Taj Indian Group, which has created a niche for itself in Europe with its range of drinks, is set to launch fruit juices and spices in the fast-growing European and Indian markets.

The Taj Indian Group will launch juices in mango, litchi, guava, orange, pomegranate, and some other flavours under the brand name Ryna - Taste of Nature. The company is in the process of tying up with distributors in both Europe and India for the launch.

“We have received an excellent response for our wide range of drinks in Europe and we are already the number one in the continent in just a year. We have been working on launching fruit juices for quite some time. As more and more people start making healthier choices, we are now ready to launch a range of delicious and healthy fruit juices in Europe under the brand name Ryna - Taste of Nature,” said Harpreet Singh, Founder of Taj Indian Group.

The juices will be made in India and offer the freshness and goodness of the very best of Indian fruits. The juices will be launched simultaneously in India in March, to coincide with Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours.

While it gears up to launch juices, the Taj Indian Group is also gearing up to Indian spices, that have amazed homemakers around the world for decades, in Europe and India.

“Indian spices are famous worldwide and are always in high demand. But, I realised that few authentic Indian spices are available in Europe. We are working with traditional culinary experts in India to ensure that food lovers in Europe get a taste of genuine and authentic Indian spices. Our spices will ensure that the large Indian-origin population in Europe will be able to get the same original Indian spices. Like juices, our spices and masalas will also be made in India. We will be launching the spices in Europe very soon. We will also be launching the spices in India,” he said.

The spices range will include chicken masala, chhole masala, pav bhaji masala, garam masala, chaat masala, and many more.

Buoyed by the response its drinks have received from European customers, Taj Indian Group is also introducing the same products in India and the US very soon.

Indian-origin entrepreneur Harpreet Singh established the Taj Indian Group in 2020. The group’s name is inspired by the Taj Mahal, the iconic 17th-century monument of love in India.

Contact Info:

Name: Harpreet Singh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Taj Indian

Website: https://tajindian.eu/



Release ID: 89087487

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.