Polar Clean Launches Gulf Coast Expansion

The expansion increases capacity for petrochemical plants, refineries, power plants, and other facilities needing industrial-grade blasting services, including dry ice, sponge, aluminum oxide, and hydroblasting

Polar Clean, a division of Premium Plant Services and a nationwide provider of innovative industrial blasting and cleaning services with special expertise serving the petrochemical and power generation industries, is expanding its operations along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The expansion includes relocation of team members from its Indiana headquarters, along with a planned Q3 investment in equipment and additional facility space. The company’s Webster, Texas facility has served the industrial community since 1994, operating as Polar Blast until its acquisition by Polar Clean in 2018.

“As demand has increased for cleaning fan units, reactors, boilers, gas and steam turbines, HRSGs, SCRs, substations, electrical equipment and more, we’re excited to expand our operations in Texas,” said Polar Clean General Manager Jennifer Kelm Sergio.

Dry Ice Blasting: Expedient & Effective

Polar Clean’s signature solution, water-free and chemical-free dry ice blasting service, uses frozen CO2 pellets to blast away dirt and grime from the surface and interiors of reactors, gas and steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs), boilers, furnaces, cooling towers, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, reformers, and heat exchangers. Polar Clean also provides aluminum oxide (ALOX) blasting, hydroblasting and sponge blasting services when more abrasive cleaning is needed.

Among other characteristics, petrochemical and power generation facility managers prize dry ice blasting for its water-free effectiveness at various pressures, all the way down to a gentle “dusting” that is safe for cleaning equipment as delicate as an electrical panel or electronic circuit board.

Additional Blasting & Cleaning Solutions

When dry ice blasting isn’t the best fit, the Polar Clean team uses other media – sponge, aluminum oxide, crushed glass – hydroblasting, or hand-cleaning instead of, or in addition to, using dry ice.

The Polar Clean team’s deep industry experience and ability to quickly remove a wide variety of adherents with predictable execution and minimal disruption during shutdowns, turnarounds and emergency maintenance, is another key selling point.

The growing Texas team will be led by Sean Simpson, who has overseen a wide variety of innovative blasting applications as Polar Clean’s senior Director of Operations in Indiana. Sean has industry-leading knowledge of dry ice blasting applications in the Refinery, Petrochemical, and Power industries with 14 years of experience.



About the company: Since 2011, facility managers, turnaround managers and restoration professionals have relied on Polar Clean for challenging commercial and industrial environments. Dry ice blasting is ideal for preventive maintenance, shutdowns, emergencies, and restoration – for oil refineries, petrochemical plants, power plants, food processing facilities, manufacturing plants, and more. Polar Clean also offers hydroblasting, sponge blasting, and other abrasive blasting services when they are a better fit. Polar Clean is a division of Premium Plant Services, a Hibbing, Minnesota-based provider of industrial service applications. To determine the right cleaning method for your facility, contact Polar Clean for a blasting assessment.

Contact Info:

Name: Jennifer Kelm Sergio

Email: Send Email

Organization: Polar Clean

Address: 1231 Prairie Ave., South Bend, IN 46601

Phone: (855) 537-9423

Website: https://polarclean.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/PolarCleanAmerica/

Release ID: 89137127

