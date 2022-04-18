Pollisum Launches New Website, Facebook Page & Mobile App For Its Services

Leveraging On Social Media And Digitalising The Heavy Lift & Transport Landscape

About Pollisum Group

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 April 2022 - Pollisum is a leading Singapore-based crane & transport leasing, marine, logistics and fabrication company specialising in mobile crane rentals and lorry crane rentals . As part of its rental services, Pollisum also offers logistic & transport solutions, tugboats, barges/crane barges and fabrication services.Pollisum has been steadily increasing its market presence through its continuous growth and investment in manpower and vehicle assets. As a commitment to its strong brand name, Pollisum has increased its total fleet size by 100% over the last 2 years.The newly designed website bears Pollisum's striking red and white colours and a video showcase of its fleet. With increased visual aesthetics, the website aims to reach out to new clients for its product and service offerings. The website also features some of the projects they have completed in the past, such as tandem hoisting, stuffing & unstuffing and fabrication services.Moving away from traditional processes, Pollisum looks toward leveraging social media platforms like Facebook to create creative and fun content.In addition, Pollisum has invested in a marketplace app, "LITE", which is a clever wordplay of various meanings "Logistics Industry Turn Easy", "Looking into Technology Evolution", "Life is that Easy", and "Leaders in Technology Evolution". With LITE, Pollisum aims to offer a one-stop marketplace solution for all cargo and lifting needs, and clients can look forward to having speed and convenience at their fingertips.With its newly released website, Facebook page and Marketplace App, Pollisum hopes to reach an even broader audience of potential customers who may not know about its services yet. If you would like to learn more about the services Pollisum provides, please do not hesitate to reach out today.

Pollisum was established in 1984 as a crane repair company. Pollisum cranes are known for their high quality, durability and performance. These cranes are valuable for construction projects as they can lift heavy loads and move them around quickly. They are also very versatile and can be utilised for various tasks such as container hoisting, lifting steel beams and other construction materials.



Over the years, Pollisum has also branched beyond providing crane leasing services and has evolved into a One-Stop Integrated Service Provider with a core focus on:



● Leasing & Sales of Heavy Lift & Transport vehicles

● Fabrication of Construction Buckets, Steel Structures and Engineering Works

● Container Trucking, Freight Forwarding, Stuffing and Unstuffing Services

● Marine Repair and Engineering Services



Pollisum is housed temporarily at 19 Senoko Loop #03-01. By June 2022 , they plan to relocate to a new building with unique indoor recreational facilities such as an indoor basketball court, pool table, cafeteria and more. This move is due to the company's large scale growth and expansion plans, focusing on recruiting crane drivers due to the surge in demand.



