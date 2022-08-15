POLY English offers scholarships up to 40% to welcome students back to school

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to come back to school and join POLY English Vietnam to achieve all your English goals for this upcoming exciting school year?

POLY English welcomes students back to school

During back-to-school season, POLY English Vietnam offers scholarships of up to 40% for new students who register for the Step Up English program from August 1 to August 31, 2022 with a variety of exciting gifts and prizes.

POLY English Vietnam recently also organized a monumental Bus Roadshow to energize students to enter the new school year with joy and excitement. It is interesting to see vivid images of the POLY BUS on the crowded streets of Ho Chi Minh City.



Unique Bus roadshow from POLY English Vietnam

Especially, there was an English tour around the city center for students and parents during the weekend. Exploring Ho Chi Minh City and interacting with POLY foreign teachers, students gained historical knowledge about the city they live in as well as improving their vocabulary and practising their English speaking skills.

More than 10 years in Vietnam as an international standard education brand

Founded and developed by KOREAPOLYSCHOOL (KPS) - a multinational educational organization with more than 20 years of experience in the field of education and operating a network of more than 60 educational campuses in Korea and Vietnam, POLY offers students a preeminent, exclusive curriculum, based on in-depth analysis and research of North American standard education yet tailored to suit the educational environment in Vietnam.

At POLY, with the student-centered principle, each student, in addition to being provided with an education in English, is also guided in skills-based and competency-based learning approaches to solving problems that arise in life. Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow is the pioneering mission that POLY always pursues. That is also the spirit that POLY aims to foster future generations of leaders.

Contact POLY to experience a demo class.

Hotline: 1900 3207