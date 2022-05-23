POLY English Vietnam Launches Summer English Course to Inspire Children to Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of building a love for reading, POLY English Vietnam is currently enrolling for its Summer Course – Leader Readers where children can improve their reading comprehension with thousands of books at any POLY English Vietnam Center Library.

This 8-week course is valued at 2 million VND consisting of 40 reading and skills-based sessions. During the summer break, children from 5 to 12 years old have the opportunity to gain new, broader cultural knowledge and powerful reading skills, all while having time to relax after the long semester.

POLY's Summer course offers flexible schedule so that students and their families can take vacations whenever they like, without missing any lessons. The course is expected to start from June 1, Monday to Friday weekly. POLY English Vietnam will open all of its libraries at 8:30-11:30 and 14:00-17:00.



Children can access up to 20,000 books at POLY English's library

The purpose of organizing the Summer course, Peter Waters, POLY's Academic Director shared: "Children begin to learn by hearing, seeing, touching and tasting. However, the more they explore, the "narrower" the world seems to be. Therefore, parents can introduce the habit of reading to broaden their children's horizons."

"The vast source of knowledge from books will bring excitement and encourage the eagerness to learn in children," Mr. Waters added.

Participating in the summer course at POLY, students will have access to modern libraries with up to 20,000 books of all genres and topics that are suitable for different ages and levels.

During this time, students will be supported by foreign teachers or experienced teaching assistants to discover and read suitable books for their levels and abilities. In addition, POLY English is also equipped with the Star Reading level test application to stimulate and improve comprehension skills after students complete reading books.

When registering for the course, students can participate in English clubs every day, taking part in engaging activities with diverse topics such as reading stories, game quizzes, physical activities, artistic creation, and cinema culture.

Finally, POLY's Summer course will also organize a Summer Reading Race. Students will have the opportunity to receive valuable prizes by submitting book review videos. First prize is an Apple iPad Pro smart tablet; Second prize is a mini home library and third prize is a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch. The remaining students in the Top 10 Summer Reading Race will receive additional retail gift vouchers.

For further information, please contact our hotline on 1900 3207 or visit the website.

POLY English is built on the experience and achievements of North American educational programs. Over the past 20 years, POLY English has continuously improved the quality of English language education in Korea and Vietnam with more than 60 centers, with more than 37,000 current students.

POLY English has developed the Step-Up English program tailored for children in Vietnam with modern digital technology - Poly ONE, providing a vivid learning experience. Students at POLY are fully supported to develop their full potential by internationally qualified and experienced foreign teachers.