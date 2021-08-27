PolyU fashion design graduates shines at Fashion Show 2021 in Campus – Creative responses to the "New Normal"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 August 2021 - The Institute of Textiles and Clothing (ITC) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) staged the PolyU Fashion Show 2021 Award Ceremony on August 27 at the PolyU Alumni Atrium . In response to the pandemic, this year's fashion show integrates online video broadcast and mini catwalk show at PolyU campus as a runway stage, to reveal students' talents in a unique platform. Thirty show finalists have overcome multiple challenges during the pandemic, showcased their outstanding creations to the industrialists, fashion designers and fashionistas from all over the world, and competed for ten awards and scholarships.













The winner of the Overall Grand Award was Lee Pui Kwan, Cady. Her awarded design was titled "Emotion: The Shift Of The Self". She was also the winner of Chamberlain Most Promising Idea Award, Scholarship of Creativity, and Lilian Kan Creativity Scholarship (see the Appendix for the list of awardees). Under the special circumstances this year, Cady gained valuable experience throughout her design development process. "It took me some time to adapt to the online design lessons at the beginning. In light of the shifted class delivery mode, the schedule is more flexible and it allows me to have an in-depth exploration about my creation and define goals clearly. "Cady recalled. "Although it is unfortunate that the graduation show cannot be held on a large scale as before, I still look forward to showcasing my works in this new hybrid mode and interacting with more audiences," said Cady.

The judging panel was comprised of well-known fashion designers and seasoned practitioners of the fashion industry. They included: Ms Janet CHEUNG, Vice-Chairman, Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association; Ms Lu Lu CHEUNG, Creative Director, Rolls Group Limited; Mr Anthony KEUNG, President and C.E.O., Fenix Group Holdings Ltd; and Mr Walter MA, Director, Walter Ma & Co. Ltd.

The Show was officiated by Prof. WONG Wing-tak, Deputy President and Provost (DP) of PolyU, Prof. WONG Wai-yeung, Dean of PolyU's Faculty of Applied Science and Prof. FAN Jin-tu, Chair Professor of Fiber Science & Apparel Engineering and Head of Institute of Textiles and Clothing, PolyU. Prof. FAN said, "This year, ITC has shown our prescience in response to the "New Normal" under the epidemic. Instead of organising the fashion show in a conventional way, we utilized PolyU campus as a runway stage for the catwalk models, to showcase our finalists' designs through a creative journey in the exclusive online video. It breaks through the social, geographical and time constraints of the physical showcases. This is also a telling testament of the resilience of our students, which has inspired them to transform their experience into creative thinking, and to present the local designs from multiple perspectives on this interactive fashion stage. "





Appendix

PolyU Fashion Show 2021 – List of awardees

Awards Awardees Collection 1 Overall Grand Award Cady LEE Pui Kwan Emotion: The Shift Of The Self 2 1st runner-up Ken YEUNG Chun Shing This Brutal World 3 2nd runner-up Kunis CHEN Wai Ming III 4 Excellence Award (sponsored by Fenix Group Holdings Limited) Wa LEUNG Hiu Man The Fool Dreamer 5 Chamberlain Most Promising Idea Award

(sponsored by Chamberlain Educational Services Centre) Cady LEE Pui Kwan Emotion: The Shift Of The Self 6 M.ORO INTERNATIONAL LTD. Award (sponsored by M.ORO INTERNATIONAL LTD.) Coco LAM TingTing Take Your Cards 7 Tove & Libra Made Better Award

(sponsored by Tove & Libra) Jane LI Wai Ping nonameyet 8 Scholarship of Creativity

(sponsored by Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association) 1) Cady LEE Pui Kwan 2) Kunis CHEN Wai Ming 1) Emotion: The Shift Of The Self ； 2) III 9 Lilian Kan Creativity Scholarship (sponsored by KanaLili) 1) Cady LEE Pui Kwan 2) Debbie CHOI Ka Ling 3) Bloomy TSE Ting Ting 1) Emotion: The Shift Of The Self ； 2) DO NOT DISTURB, exploring the world ； 3) 404 NOT FOUND 10 Best Use of Australian Merino Wool Award (sponsored by Flinders Merino Group) Bailey TAI Pui Lei Hometown

About the Institute of Textiles and Clothing (ITC) of PolyU

Since its inception in 1957, ITC has developed into a world-renowned institution in fashion & textile education, research and technology transfer. More than thirty thousand alumni are the backbones of the fashion and textile industry in Hong Kong, China and beyond.





As one of the leading institutions in fashion, textiles and research, ITC's mission is to nurture its graduates to be creative, critical, innovative and ethical leaders, to advance knowledge and push the boundaries in fashion, textiles and design. ITC supports and collaborates with fashion, textiles and design industries to achieve sustainable progress, and apply professional knowledge for the betterment of mankind.

PolyU ITC website: www.polyu.edu.hk/itc/





