PolyU hosts the first China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters in Hong Kong: The first Test in Hong Kong will be held in November ‧ Nurturing translation professionals through the promotion of nationally accredited qualifications

PolyU signed a cooperation agreement with CATTI Management Center on 7 September 2022 to organise CATTI test in Hong Kong. Prof. Jin-Guang Teng, President, PolyU (3rd from left) and Ms Min Yi, Director of CATTI Executive Office and Deputy Director of National Committee for Master of Translation and Interpreting Teaching Guidance, CICG (right screen, back row, 2nd from left), witnessed the signing by Prof. Li Ping, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, PolyU (middle screen) and Ms Feng Jingyi, Vice President of CATTI Management Center (right screen, front row). The ceremony was joined by Prof. David LI, Head of the Department of Chinese and Bilingual Studies (CBS), PolyU (2nd from left); Dr LI Dechao, Associate Head of CBS, PolyU (1st from left); Mr YIN Yanqing, Director of Talent Development Division, CICG (right screen, back row, 1st from left); Mr WANG Shichao, Director of Tests Affairs Division 1, MOHRSS (right screen, back row, 2nd from right); and Mr JIANG Ping, President, CATTI Management Center (right screen, back row, 1st from right).