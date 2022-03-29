PolyU wins six prizes at 2022 Inventions Geneva Evaluation Days

Project

Camera Pointing System for China's Lunar Exploration Missions (Chang'e 3 and 4)

Prof. Kai-leung YUNG



Sir Sze-yuen Chung Professor in Precision Engineering,



Director of Research Centre for Deep Space Explorations,



Chair Professor of Precision Engineering and



Associate Head, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury



UmiCool: an Eco-friendly Smart Sub-ambient Radiative Cooling (SSRC) Coating

Prof. Jianguo DAI



Professor and Associate Head, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Founder of Pro-Infra Science & Technology Limited



(a PolyU Academic-led start-up)

Gold Medal



Carbon-negative Climate-smart Biochar Partition Block

Prof. Daniel Chiu-Wa TSANG



Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Founder of NeutralCrete Limited (a PolyU Academic-led start-up)

Silver Medal



Omni-Cool-Dry™: Skin-like Fabric for Dynamic Thermal and Moisture Management

Dr Dahua SHOU



Assistant Professor, Institute of Textiles and Clothing

Silver Medal



AkkMore™: a Fungus and Plant Based Supplement Against Obesity or Prediabetes

Dr. Gail Jinhui CHANG



Research Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, Co-founder of Bo InnoHealth Biotechnology Company Limited (a PolyU GBA Start-up PostDoc and PolyU Academic-led startup)

Silver Medal

