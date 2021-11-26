Pomilio Blumm wins record €200m EU tender for communications

ROME, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomilio Blumm has won a tender issued by the European Commission for €200 million over four years. The agency will be responsible for the design and implementation of multilingual communication campaigns in all EU Member States. The focus of the campaigns will be on the policies, programmes and activities of the European Union under the responsibility of the participating institutions and bodies, with particular emphasis on its political priorities. "It is a project of gigantic proportions," commented Franco Pomilio, President of the agency, "aimed primarily at the market of over 500 million citizens that we now know in depth. Our next objective is to expand into new partnerships with media centres that are able to offer international coverage in order to support us in the campaigns we are working on in the various continents".



The Pescara-based group is also responsible for organising and managing events at Expo 2020 Dubai on behalf of the European Union, as part of a €20 million framework agreement. In recent months, it has also acquired new contracts for a total of over €130 million, which will be developed over the coming years. "We have worked very hard on research and development," explained Franco Pomilio, "developing new patents that have had a significant impact on company margins, as demonstrated by the rankings published by Il Sole 24 Ore and the Financial Times, which once again place us among the ‘fastest-growing’ companies".

