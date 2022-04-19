Pondok Indah Hospital Group first in Indonesia to achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS announced today that Pondok Indah Hospital Group has become the first healthcare provider in Indonesia to achieve Stage 6 on the HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM). The eight-stage EMRAM measures clinical outcomes, patient engagement and clinician use of electronic medical record technology to strengthen organisational performance and health outcomes across patient populations.

All three hospitals operated by the hospital group have received the award. They are Pondok Indah Hospital - Pondok Indah, Pondok Indah Hospital - Puri Indah, and Pondok Indah Hospital - Bintaro Jaya.

During the validation, it was noted that clinicians from the hospital group were clearly able to demonstrate how care is documented in the Hospital Information System (HIS), with wide use of computerised orders and digital medication prescriptions over traditional paper forms. Closed-loop administration processes were also well demonstrated for blood and blood products, human milk and medicines administration.

Dr Yanwar Hadiyanto, CEO of Pondok Indah Hospital Group said: "This achievement shows our strong commitment to improve patient satisfaction through continuous improvement of service quality. We believe that one of the important factors to make this happen is through digital transformation. Stage 6 HIMSS EMRAM validation supports the digitalisation efforts that we have been doing at Pondok Indah Hospital Group."

"In the digital transformation process, we have integrated supporting services such as laboratories, pharmacy, and radiology with patient medical records, various kinds of software and hundreds of medical equipment, as well as implemented the IT security system to ensure that 95-100% of medical documentation is done and structured digitally, strengthened by clinical decision support. We believe that these efforts can significantly improve the quality of our services and patients' safety."

Andrew Pearce, Vice-President Analytics and Global Advisory Lead for HIMSS said: "As a result of Pondok Indah Hospital Group's incredible efforts, they are the first in Indonesia to be officially validated at EMRAM Stage 6. This means they are clearly demonstrating an ongoing commitment to improve patient safety and the overall quality of clinical care through the effective use and deployment of EMR technology. In so doing, it is an exemplar for others in Indonesia to gain inspiration and guidance from as the country embarks on its Digital Health Transformation Strategy 2024."

Pondok Indah Hospital Group has integrated various applications to support the overall system from front to back-end. Technology systems include the Hospital Information System (HIS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, Call Center and Queuing System – alongside other interconnected systems.

About the HIMSS EMRAM

The internationally applicable EMRAM incorporates methodology and algorithms to score a whole hospital, including inpatient, outpatient and day care services provided on the hospital campus. EMRAM scores hospitals around the world relative to their digital maturity, providing a detailed road map to ease adoption and begin a digital transformation journey towards aspirational outcomes.



Measuring evidence-based data at each stage, organisations use EMRAM to optimise digital work environments, improve performance and financial sustainability, build a sustainable workforce, and support an exceptional patient experience. Leveraging information digitally improves patient safety and clinician satisfaction by reducing errors in care, length of stay for patients and duplicated care orders, and streamlining the access and use of data to inform care delivery.

About Pondok Indah Hospital Group

Pondok Indah Hospital Group is a private hospital group that operates three hospitals in Indonesia (Pondok Indah Hospital - Pondok Indah, Pondok Indah Hospital - Puri Indah, and Pondok Indah Hospital - Bintaro Jaya) that provide leading-edge health services by prioritising quality and patient safety. Pondok Indah Hospital Group is supported by hundreds of highly competent medical personnel, supported by medical technology and digital hospital information systems to provide excellent health services. The three hospitals of Pondok Indah Hospital Group became the first three hospitals in Indonesia to achieve Stage 6 HIMSS EMRAM validation in April 2022.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.