POP MART Opens its First New Zealand Store in Auckland, Bringing a World of Art Toys

BEIJING, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POP MART, the global culture and entertainment company best known for art toys and collectible toys, announces the opening of its first New Zealand store in Auckland on April 22nd. Art toy fans and local shoppers can soon experience the wonderful surprise of opening an art toy blind box and get a taste of the art toy craze.



POP MART's First New Zealand Store in Auckland

Located at Queen Street, the commercial heart of Auckland's CBD, the two-story site offers a range of POP MART's art toy blind boxes series, pors can play with POP MART's iconic IP character figurines such as Molly, Dimoo, SKULLPANDA, and The Monsters. Besides a full lineup of POP MART products, the store also features an interactive area and a MEGA COLLECTION exhibition area, bringing an immersive and fun experience for local shoppers of all ages.

Justin Moon, vice president of POP MART, and president of POP MART International said, "We are excited to come to New Zealand and open our new store in Auckland, a world-renowned and beautiful city. With our well-designed store, we can connect with local art toy fans and consumers, bringing them a joyful and engaging shopping experience, and share the culture of art toys."

The New Zealand store is the first official POP MART store in Oceania. The company launched two Roboshops (toy vending machines) and a pop-up store in Australia last year, which proved a hit with local art toy fans. The first European store in London opened this January to the delight of local consumers. The Beijing-based art toy brand has already expanded into 23 countries and regions, including the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Through its unlimited charm and unique art toy culture, POP MART has reinvigorated the collectibles scene, captivating global consumers and winning countless fans.