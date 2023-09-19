The Popsie Fish Unveils 5 Savory Salmon Recipes Featuring the Zesty Flavor of Old Bay Seasoning

In the mood to work with salmon tonight? Old Bay complements it very well! Find savory salmon recipes Old Bay seasoning can embolden here.

Are you looking to spice up your salmon repertoire? If so, you need to learn more about Old Bay seasoning and its versatility in different savory dishes.

Since the 1940s, Old Bay seasoning has gained popularity around the country. And why shouldn't it? It's chock full of flavor and perfect for various savory recipes.

If you are looking to find savory old bay salmon recipes, keep reading for some mouth-watering suggestions.

1. Old Bay Grilled Salmon

Grilling salmon is a delightful way to infuse it with smoky flavors. When combined with the zesty kick of Old Bay seasoning, it becomes a mouth-watering dish. To ensure the best flavor and quality, buy wild-caught salmon.

Start by preheating your grill to medium-high heat. In a small bowl, create a paste by mixing two tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning with two tablespoons of olive oil. Brush this flavorful mixture over four salmon fillets and grill them for 4-5 minutes per side until the salmon flakes easily with a fork.

2. Old Bay Baked Salmon

Baking salmon with Old Bay seasoning results in a succulent and aromatic dish. Begin by preheating your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a small bowl, combine two tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning, two tablespoons of melted butter, and one tablespoon of lemon juice.

Lay four salmon fillets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and generously brush them with the Old Bay mixture. Bake the salmon for 15-20 minutes until it's perfectly cooked and flakes easily.

3. Old Bay Salmon Cakes

Salmon cakes seasoned with Old Bay are a delightful twist on traditional fish cakes. Start by draining two 14-ounce cans of salmon and place the contents in a mixing bowl.

Add 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup of mayonnaise, two teaspoons of Old Bay seasoning, and a beaten egg to bind everything together. Form the mixture into salmon patties and fry them in a skillet with two tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat for about 3-4 minutes per side.

4. Old Bay Salmon Tacos

Elevate your taco night with the bold flavors of Old Bay-seasoned salmon. Begin by grilling and flaking 1 pound of salmon fillets. Warm eight small flour tortillas, then assemble your tacos by layering flaked salmon, a zesty coleslaw mix tossed with 1/4 cup of mayonnaise, a tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning, and slices of creamy avocado.

5. Old Bay Salmon Pasta

Creamy Old Bay salmon pasta is the epitome of comfort food with a zesty twist. According to the package instructions, start by cooking 8 ounces of pasta, such as fettuccine or penne.

In a saucepan, melt two tablespoons of butter over medium heat, then stir in 1/2 cup of heavy cream and one teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning. Simmer for a few minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.

Add two cooked and flaked salmon fillets and 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese to the sauce, stirring until the cheese melts and coats the salmon beautifully. Toss the cooked pasta in this creamy salmon sauce, garnish with chopped fresh parsley, and enjoy a comforting and flavorful meal.

Dive Into These Old Bay Salmon Recipes

Salmon recipes featuring Old Bay seasoning are savory, delicious, and sure to please your palate. You can find the perfect old bay salmon recipes for any special occasion with various flavors available. Try one of these recipes today and experience the irresistible taste of Old Bay seasoning!

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. If you found it helpful, be sure to check out our blog for more informative resources.

