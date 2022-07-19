Popular Artist Uche Releases His New Single ‘What U Need’

—

Recording artist, mixing and mastering engineer, and producer Uche (Instagram @yng_uche) recently released his single, What U Need, on July 11th, 2022. The single was produced by Tobi Aitch and has been received well by critics and listeners alike.

Uche recorded the song from his family home on Long Island. The song gives off drill melodic vibes, and the singer from Long Island sets himself apart from his contemporaries with his great range in singing and his control over the rap vocals.

“I perfected my craft to make sure that the song turned out the way I wanted it to be. I probably mixed it 100 to 150 times before I officially released it to my fans. The whole process took me about a year to complete. You can’t rush good music. I understood that I have a gift, so I wanted to share it with the world in the best way I could” said Uche.

The 26-year-old musician is also a full-time real estate agent currently serving MA, CT, GA, and RI (Real Estate Instagram: @ucherealestate).

Uche began making music on Garageband as a teenager in high school. However, he became serious about music in 2019, and came out with his first official single, Da Benz. There has been no looking back since. His first project, titled Ice Cold Luv, was released in March 2021.

He plans to release another project by the end of 2022.

Stream “What U Need” on all popular streaming platforms : https://songwhip.com/uche/what-u-need



For updates, follow Uche on:

Instagram @yng_uche

Twitter @yng_uche

And Facebook @ynguche





About Uche:

Recording artist, mixing and mastering engineer, and producer Uche (Ronald Opara) recently released his single, What U Need, on July 11th, 2022. He is also a real estate agent serving MA, CT, GA, and RI. His family consists of his mom and three brothers, Chris, George, and Victor. He also played college football at Assumption College alongside Deonte Harris, an American football wide receiver and return specialist for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League (NFL).

Watch “What U Need” by Uche : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaeLSD_Q5Nc





Contact Info:

Name: Ronald Opara

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ronald Opara

Website: https://www.instagram.com/yng_uche



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaeLSD_Q5Nc

Release ID: 89078658

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.