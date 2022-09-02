Popular game MIR4 debuts on HUAWEI AppGallery with exclusive launch promotions and prizes

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei welcomes the highly anticipated game MIR4 on AppGallery, recently launched with exclusive promotions and attractive prizes as perks for MIR4 players. Delivering its promise to provide the best games to fans and communities, AppGallery adds MIR4 to its ever-growing lineup of high-ranked games with abundant privileges for its users.

MIR4 is one of the highly popular free-to-play open-world K-fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) on AppGallery that is full of action. Players can gather, hunt, craft, and join powerful clans to participate in large-scale PVP battles with other players. While playing, gamers can obtain XDRACO, which can be traded through the specially designed trading platform EXD (Exchange By Draco). Game characters that meet the requirements can also be turned into NFTs.

From now till 8th September 2022 at 11:59 PM (PHT), all HUAWEI ID users registered in the Philippines that are looking forward to downloading and playing MIR4 are in for a treat. Players will be able to enjoy exclusive promotions and stand a chance to win attractive prizes:

MIR4 Download Gift Voucher Benefit : Avid gamers that download MIR4 from AppGallery will receive a generous gift voucher worth up to 1,124PHP . To qualify, users must register a HUAWEI ID, log in to HUAWEI AppGallery and visit the campaign page here.



: Avid gamers that download MIR4 from AppGallery will receive a generous gift voucher worth up to . To qualify, users must register a HUAWEI ID, log in to HUAWEI AppGallery and visit the campaign page here. In-app Purchase Rebates : All loyal MIR4 players that make their first in-app purchase will receive a 20% rebate. Moreover, gamers can get additional 10% rebates when making more in-app purchases in MIR4 during the campaign period.



: All loyal MIR4 players that make their first in-app purchase will receive a 20% rebate. Moreover, gamers can get additional 10% rebates when making more in-app purchases in MIR4 during the campaign period. Spin the Wheel for more gifts*: On top of that, MIR4 fans who spend a minimum in-app purchase of PHP 160 will get a chance to spin the wheel to win attractive prizes including a HUAWEI Nova 9, HUAWEI Freebuds 4, HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker (CM510), game gift vouchers from MIR4, and HUAWEI coupons.

Dig into an ever-growing selection of games

Launched on 25 August 2022, MIR4 joined the extensive selection of games available on HUAWEI AppGallery, including genres such as casual, action, puzzle, sports, strategy, RPG games and more. In addition to enjoying an extensive array of popular games, all hardcore players, fans and gaming communities that use HUAWEI AppGallery have access to a whole series of additional bonuses and privileges that include exclusive discounts, gifts, promotions and lucky draws for a whole virtual gaming experience.

HUAWEI AppGallery continues to elevate the gaming experience by continuously adding more popular game titles into its platform. With more than 580 million monthly active users and ranked as the top 3 app marketplaces worldwide, AppGallery will continue to release new and high-quality games and apps onto the platform.

Users can now download MIR4 from Huawei AppGallery or Huawei Game Center here.

*Users are eligible to spin only once per day.

HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on HUAWEI smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.