Lighting plays a pivotal role in enhancing the ambiance of any living space, creating the conditions to evoke the ideal tone and mood. Beatihome.com now brings the convenience of online shopping at the click of a key to consumers country-wide.

The online lighting store is owned by Beatineon American Lighting (Beatihome), a leading provider of high-quality LED lighting solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Established in 2004, the company is headquartered in Lake Forest, Los Angeles, where it also operates a showroom.

Having a presence on the Shopify platform, Beatihome.com offers a wide range of energy-efficient and long-lasting LED lighting products, including string lights, neon lights, and home lamp collections. Its carefully curated collection of classic and contemporary styles offers consumers the ideal lighting solutions for their aesthetic requirements.

Beatihome also owns a factory for LED lighting, where it designs and manufactures its range of lighting products, allowing the company to offer its customers reliable products at competitive prices. Beatihome.com regularly unveils new arrivals on its website to inspire fresh ideas for living spaces.

For more information, visit https://beatihome.com/

Beatihome understands how lighting can evoke emotions and create the proper effects for living spaces. From cozy residences to elegant commercial establishments, the lighting store offers an extensive array of lighting products, including ceiling lights, wall sconces, and lamps that will transform the appeal of any home or office space.

Through its online store, Beatihome.com provides consumers with an impressive selection of lighting and fixtures through a user-friendly interface, offering a hassle-free shopping experience. Visitors can explore various options, compare features, and make informed decisions that meet their aesthetic fancy and lighting needs.

At Beatihome's showroom in Lake Forest, walk-in customers will be attended to by the store's attentive staff, who stand ready to assist by finding products or offering expert advice on their

lighting needs. Beatihome carries a range of ceiling lights, wall lights, and lamps, including chandeliers, pendant lights, wall sconces, table lamps, and more.

Customers can choose from a selection of crystal chandeliers or stylishly functional and contemporary square chandeliers designed to suit any room, from dining halls to billiard rooms. Different recessed lights are also available and usually integrated into the ceiling to provide modern, multi-purpose lighting.

For wall-mounted lighting fixtures, wall sconces are a versatile choice, casting a soft and ambient glow perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere or accentuating architectural details. In contrast, down-light sconces illuminate downwards, making them suitable for spotlighting specific areas like artwork or architectural elements.

Beatihome offers a charming collection of lamps designed to be placed on tables, nightstands, or desks to provide suitable illumination for various tasks. Floor lamps, task lamps, and accent lamps serve various purposes, such as illuminating larger areas, providing direct lighting, and enhancing decor and ambiance.

BeatiNeon American Lighting designs and manufactures an exclusive range of LED lighting products. The company is committed to the highest quality standard and service, reaching its customers through its online store at Beatihome.com and the Lake Forest showroom.

BeatiNeon American Lighting (Beatihome) is a premier provider of high-quality LED lighting solutions for residential and commercial applications. Based in Lake Forest, CA, the company offers a diverse range of lighting products through its online store and showroom in Lake Forest. As an ISO 9001 company with CE, ROHS, GS, ETL, and UL certifications, Beatihome boasts an in-house factory that designs and manufactures its products, ensuring superior quality at competitive prices.

