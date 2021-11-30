Popular location Summerlin, Las Vegas having the best home sales

Summerlin, Las Vegas is a popular location to buy real estate and it’s ranked the top master planned community in Las Vegas.

—

Located in the Northwest part of Las Vegas, Summerlin is a master-planned 22,500 acre residential and recreational community. Summerlin Las Vegas is a modern day development that has lasted over 100 years owned by the famous Billionaire Howard Hughes and it has been ranked as the number 1 master planned community in Las Vegas. The location was named after his late grandmother whose last name was “Summerlin”. Homes for sale in Summerlin include everything from 1 bedroom condos to some of the most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas.

Summerlin is considered one of the best communities suitable for everyone as the area is one of the most peaceful and safest neighbourhoods. In addition to that, there are many family friendly community events that will be held to help bring the community together. There are many large community parks located throughout Summerlin which feature a variety of recreational amenities such as walking trails, fields for sports events and even a golf course. This is one of the reasons why the demand for homes in Summerlin Las Vegas is gaining more attention these days.

Buyers are able to find a variety of homes and high-rises that are on sale. From budget friendly homes to multi-million dollar estates, buyers are spoilt with choices. The average listing price for a single home is about $359 900, but cheaper options are available near Downtown Summerlin. With so many varieties of options, buyers are definitely able to find something that is suitable to their requirements from having a big house with a lot of rooms, to having a home with a pool, or a guarded gated community.

“The Red Rock Conservation helps to create an amazing Summerlin backdrop no matter which property you go for,” said a homeowner. “With so many amazing views nearby, different recreational options being offered from walking trails and parks to sports centers and golf courses, Summerlin is definitely a great place to stay in.”

The community of Summerlin also supports the lively, upscale lifestyle with plenty of entertainment sources readily available for residents and visitors. Even with so many different amenities and countless entertainment sources being offered, the constant development of Summerlin is still in progress and will be expanding further. This is why buyers should think of the long term value when buying a real estate property in Summerlin.

