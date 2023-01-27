PopUp School Secures $540K Angel Funding Round to Accelerate Growth

Personalized eLearning Platform Revolutionizes 8-11 Grade Math & ELA Learning

—

PopUp School–the award-winning, e-learning platform revolutionizing the way 8-11 grade students learn Algebra 1, Geometry, and English Language & Arts–today announced it has raised over $540K in its pre-seed funding round. The company is valued at $6 million. Committed to personalized learning and closing the pandemic-driven learning gap, the new financing allows PopUp School to accelerate growth, recruit additional licensed teachers nationwide, and boost student subscriptions.

The funding round was led by Vahe Kuzoyan, President & Co-Founder at ServiceTitan® – the leader in field service management software platform powering trades businesses. Other investors in the round include Cal Henderson, Co-founder, CTO of Slack; Leslie Lee Gildea, VP, Social Impact at ServiceTitan®; Vahe Petrosyan, Founder, CEO of Logicon Development LLC from Angel Investor Club of Armenia; Nareg Arslanian, Managing Director of Arslanian Group, and Artur Nazinyan, Founder and CEO of Alconsa Polska and STAN (Science and Technology Angels Network). The company was self-funded in earlier rounds.

“PopUp School’s intuitive platform provides best-in-class tools that empower teachers to engage students in a personalized learning journey at their own pace. Matching teaching with individual learning styles is a game changer in the EdTech industry as it directly focuses on closing learning gaps and accelerates learning for students,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President & Co-founder at ServiceTitan®.

Algebra 1, the most failed high school course nationwide, remains PopUp School’s top purchased lesson. PopUp School has helped over 24,000 students identify their dominant learning style. Over 1,100 licensed U.S. teachers use PopUp School’s comprehensive Lesson-Builder and earn a 50% revenue sharing income for every purchased lesson. The Platform offers over 900 quizzes, 300 premium, multimedia, interactive, personalized lessons and over 900 educational videos that impact student learning. Lessons, reviewed and approved by the PopUp School Content Operations Team, are matched to nearly 8,000 enrolled 8-11 graders’ learning style(s). With over 500 lessons purchased over the past year, overstressed parents investing $43.95 per month in subscription, see improved academic progress in their child’s Math and ELA courses.

“We are delighted that Vahe Kuzoyan, Cal Henderson and other investors have put their trust and confidence to help accelerate PopUp School’s go-to-market strategy, expanding our EdTech platform’s national reach,” said Suren Aloyan, Co-Founder and CEO of PopUp EduTech, a 2021 World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and the Founding President of the award-winning, Armenia-based Dasaran Ed-Tech Company, with over 1.2 million user- base. “As we change the paradigms of education from one-size-fits-all education, to understanding that every child learns differently, we empower students to unlock their true learning potential – learning at their own pace and on their own terms. If 82% of U.S. high school students struggle with Algebra 1, then the way they’re taught needs to change.”

Interested students and teachers can contact the PopUp School team at contact@popupschool.com.

About PopUp School

PopUp School is an award-winning, e-learning platform revolutionizing the way 8-11 grade students learn. With access to over 300+ premium Algebra 1, Geometry, and English Language & Arts lessons tailored to individual learning styles and needs, the Platform is designed to help students unlock their full learning potential. Launched in 2021 by PopUp EduTech Inc., the Platform is created by a team of veteran SaaS, pedagogy, and EdTech experts with global perspectives and insight on teaching, learning, and digital education. Recognized as a 2023 GSV Cup “Elite 200” semifinalist, GESS Education Award Finalist (Startup of the Year), and a winner of Globee IT World Award, PopUp School is at the forefront of EdTech innovation.To learn more about PopUp EduTech, Inc. visit https://www.popupschool.com/

