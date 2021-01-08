Poq Appoints Jay Johnston as New Chief Executive Officer

Leading SaaS-based mobile app commerce provider announces the promotion of its Chief Technology Officer to Chief Executive Officer in order to drive the business forward in its next phase of growth

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) app platform Poq has today announced the appointment of Poq Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Jay Johnston, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



The new leadership appointment is effective immediately and sees Johnston take over the CEO role from Poq's co-founder, Øyvind Henriksen; Henriksen will continue to play an active role in platform roadmap and product development as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy.

"Jay is a leader in every sense of the term, and has done a great job in the executive team ever since he joined Poq. I'm delighted that he's now stepping up to take the reins of the company," Henriksen said. "Jay also has a strong understanding of the entire business, is loved by the team and well respected by our clients. Moreover, Poq is in an excellent position to capitalise on the accelerated growth of ecommerce and, with his leadership, we can rise to the occasion and importantly help our clients seize the opportunities ahead."

Johnston stated: "I am both delighted and humbled to accept the role and the responsibility of leading the great team we have at Poq. We achieved much to be proud of in 2020, and the scene is set for an even more exciting and ambitious year in 2021. I look forward to building on these strong foundations in order to create a clear framework for the company's vision, plan, targets and accountabilities that will capture our growing ambitions and harness the opportunity to further grow our success in helping our clients create best-in-class mobile commerce apps."

In addition, Johnston will join the Poq board, together with Euan Menzies, who also joined the company in 2018 and serves as Chief Financial Officer.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Jonathan McKay, Poq's Chairman, said: "Poq has just achieved another year of solid growth, despite the unprecedented challenges presented by Covid-19. Jay brings with him the kind of operational, communications and leadership skills that we are convinced will deliver further success for both Poq and its customers going forward. We also look forward to capitalising on the huge opportunities ahead with both Jay and Euan as newly appointed members of Poq's board, especially as 2021 will be such a pivotal year for mobile."

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service app platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully-customised mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers such as; Belk, Cotton On, francesca's, Feelunique, Missguided, Hot Topic, Kurt Geiger and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com.

