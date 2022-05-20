Porcelain restoration reflects 'beauty with flaws'

TAI'AN, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from the Information Office of Taian Municipal Government.

Ju ci, also known as porcelain restoration, includes six steps – reseting the broken porcelain, marking, making nails, drilling holes into the porcelain, fastening nails into the porcelain, and refinishing the porcelain.

In the past, people could make a living from this line of work.

The porcelain restoration craftspeople in Shandong province, which is recognized as the birthplace of the traditional porcelain restoration technique, enjoy high reputations nationwide.

Ma Guodong, a porcelain restoration craftsman from Ningyang in Tai'an, Shandong province not only inherits his ancestors' porcelain restoration skills, but also innovates the technique so that porcelains can be used physically as well as provide ornamental value.

Watch the video to learn more!

https://youtu.be/iyHXcXQXoi4