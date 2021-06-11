The Porch Swing Store Debuts New Niche and Luxury Brands For The Summer

New brands including All Things Cedar, Hershey Way, Wood Country, and Tortuga Outdoor are now accessible on The Porch Swing Store.

The Porch Swing Store, a one-stop marketplace for comfort and luxury home furniture is excited to announce the addition of new brands and designs to their porch swings and gliders collection.

Arriving just in time for summer, these new brands include All Things Cedar, Hershy Way, Wood Country, and Tortuga Outdoor. These are leading brands for sustainably handcrafted wooden furniture, which is perfect for an enjoyable outdoor experience as people start inviting guests to their homes again.

In addition to porch swings and gliders, the marketplace also offers an array of indoor furniture, lighting, and kitchen and bath decors.

“Searching for the right furniture online can be stressful, especially when you are going from store to store and not getting the answers you are looking for. At The Porch Swing Store, we are here to make things easy!" said a spokesperson from the home furniture platform. "We were founded on the goal to bring people together and make the whole process easy."

The Porch Swing Store is dedicated to providing the best customer service and will answer any questions their customers have. The site focuses on dependability and offers incredible prices on all its products.

Despite the recent increase in lumber prices, the Porch Swing Store is still able to provide affordable deck decor and furniture that only goes for hundreds and customers can order from the comfort of their home.

The Porch Swing Store is located out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It distributes across the United States by FedEx, UPS, and First Class Priority Mail.

For more information, please visit https://www.theporchswingstore.com/.

