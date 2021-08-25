Portable Misting System Kit – High Pressure Outdoor Cooling Fan Launched

Cool-Off, a company based in Las Vegas, Nevada (800-504-6478), launches its updated line of outdoor misting fans. It offers low, mid, high-pressure options that are ideal for a variety of alfresco settings.

The company provides cost-effective misting systems that are ideal for both residential and commercial use. These new misting fans offer a more cost-effective alternative to portable air conditioners and require minimal use of water.

This expanded product line is Cool-Off’s response to the arrival of summer, a season when more people will be dining and socializing outside the home. The fans create an artificial breeze laced with water mist, making it more effective at maintaining comfortable temperatures.

Heat management is crucial in the summer as excessive temperatures can cause dehydration and even heat stroke. In many cases, however, traditional air conditioning systems are neither feasible nor affordable to operate outdoors.

Cool-Off’s misting fans provide the ideal solution, given their affordable price and comparatively lower power consumption. They come in various pressure configurations to match different cooling needs.

These products can be used in patios, porches, gardens, parks, and other similar locations. They are also well suited to activities such as sports games, summer camps, barbecues, parties, and the like.

Each fan is built to last, requires minimal maintenance, and comes in either black or white color options. Customers may also purchase a portable unit that can be used virtually anywhere due to its discreet size and light weight.

The oscillating fans and the ejected mist can reduce ambient temperatures by as much as 25 degrees Celsius, making outdoor locations safer and more comfortable. Furthermore, they can reduce pollen in the air, deter flying insects such as mosquitoes, and prevent pets from getting heat stress.

About Cool-Off

Cool-Off believes that simple solutions can offer the best results. Aside from misting fans, it also carries misting tents, patio umbrellas, built-in misting systems, and the best-selling Mister Brella misting umbrella.

A spokesperson says: “Cool-Off specializes in helping individuals and businesses beautify and maximize their indoor and outdoor spaces. As the temperatures rise, our unique, stylish and affordable shade and cooling products will keep you and your guests refreshed and relaxed.”

