Portable Ultrasonic Cleaning Plastic Injection Mold Dies Extrusion Mould Tooling

Industrial cleaning equipment maker Omegasonics has launched a line of high performance US-made ultrasonic washers that provide thorough and fast cleaning of plastic injection molds and extrusion dies.

Omegasonics, a Simi Valley, California based manufacturer of industrial ultrasonic cleaning equipment, has launched a line of ultrasonic cavitation washers for plastic injection mold parts and dies. The equipment has been designed to provide better results than manual brushing, allowing better efficiency in operations.

More information can be found at https://www.omegasonics.com/industry-specialties/mold-and-die-cleaning-ultrasonic-cleaners

Omegasonics’ ultrasonic washers come in four models, with 45 gallons, 80 gallons, 110 gallons, and 208 gallons capacities. The company was the first ultrasonic cleaning equipment manufacturer to put 20 gallon and above machines on portable casters, allowing easy movement within manufacturing, industrial, and repair facilities.

The company can also customize a washer according to the specific needs and requirements of a customer.

Each machine produces powerful ultrasonic cavitation energy that strips away residue from the inside of extrusion molds and dies much more thoroughly and efficiently than manual cleaning. The technology allows the cleaning solution to penetrate mold and die areas that are difficult to reach manually, providing a deep and thorough removal of residue.

According to a spokesperson for Omegasonics, without the kind of in depth cleaning that their ultrasonic cavitation washers provide, excess mould release build up can clog exhaust vents and affect a plastic injection’s efficiency, and may eventually lead to damages that can shorten the lifespan of molds and dies.

Omegasonics’ washing equipment is made in the USA with plug and play components that make it easy to operate and easy to repair by most factory technicians. It features digital ultrasonic control, digital temperature control, and filtration to provide consistent and repeatable precision parts cleaning.

Omegasonics says an important benefit of their washing equipment is a much faster cleaning rate with significantly reduced manual labor, resulting in considerable savings in time and labor.

Omegasonics also supplies water-based ultrasonic cleaning soaps that are best to use with their machines. The company offers a wide variety of mold and die equipment cleaning solutions.

