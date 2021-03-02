Portcake Releases User Acquisition tool which reposts Instagram Post Feed and Stories to Google My Business

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portcake Pte. Ltd., a company which aims to provide new solutions to help business and store owners, is releasing a new marketing tool which allows the automatic reposting of Instagram posts and Stories by store owners and staff to Google My Business.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

By using this service, posts and Stories from Instagram will be automatically reflected in Google My Business, resulting in a higher rank and more visibility in Google Search results.

Potential customers, who have been pre-filtered by location and business type via the Google search engine, will be more easily enticed by photogenic Instagram pictures and videos which have been reposted to appear in Google search results and Google Maps. This maximizes results in encouraging visitation organically and bringing customers to a store without any additional effort.

Portcake is allowing business owners to focus more on what matters the most by increasing productivity and reducing the work required to manage multiple social media platforms and accounts.

Portcake does not only leverage social media posting specifically to Google My Business, it will also help in building store brand awareness too. Business owners can expect more visibility on Google Search Results, improved localised SEO results, and increased organic traffic from appealing to a wider user base.

Newly registered users will be able to try out the service for free before signing up for an affordable subscription plan once they are convinced of the value that the tool can bring in.

Portcake website:

https://www.portcake.com

We as the Portcake team are constantly improving and adding more features into our solution.

To get the latest updates or learn more about how we can help you improve your productivity, please follow us on our social media or visit our website.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/portcake_com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/portcake_com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/portcake.fb/

Website: https://www.portcake.com

About Portcake

Portcake Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based startup aimed at developing and offering convenient solutions to businesses worldwide, in order to help them more easily implement and manage their digital marketing strategies. Our vision is to create a platform where users will come to learn new things with regards to easily capturing their digital market audience.

Related Links :

https://www.portcake.com