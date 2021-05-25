Positive Profit Alert: Expecting a Profit Attributable to Owners of 6.4-7.7x of FY2019/20, Reaching c. HK$70-85 million

HONG KONG, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A specialist in design, manufacturing and Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions in the electronics manufacturing services industry – Computime Group Limited ("Computime" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group", stock code: 320.HK) is pleased to announce that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, a 6.4 times to 7.7 times of the profit attributable to owners of the Company is expected for the year ended 31 March 2021, which is approximately HK$70.0 million to HK$85.0 million, as compared to that of approximately HK$11.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company was primarily attributable to the combined effect of (i) the increase in revenue despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disruption in some of the key markets; and (ii) the improvement in cost efficiency through multiple cost rationalisation exercises.

Details of the financial performance and operational highlights will be further disclosed in the Group's upcoming annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Profit alert announcement:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0524/2021052400839.pdf

About Computime Group Limited

Computime Group Limited is a specialist in design, manufacturing and Internet of Things solutions in the electronics manufacturing services space, offering customized, turnkey design and manufacturing solutions to its established and diversified list of clients. Through bespoke IP and sophisticated research and development capabilities, the Group has also launched its own line of proprietary products under the brand SALUS in the European and North American markets.