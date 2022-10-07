Positive Reset Eatontown Mental Health Clinic Launches Medicaid CBT Services

Positive Reset Eatontown, an Eatontown, NJ-based mental health clinic (732-724-1234), announces updated Medicaid-funded services for both face-to-face and virtual telehealth appointments.

The latest launch from Positive Reset Eatontown provides empathic support for a range of psychological and behavioral disorders. The clinical team designs holistic and individualized care plans, offering a compassionate, non-judgmental, client-led approach to treatment regardless of a patient’s presenting condition.

More details can be found at https://www.positivereseteatontown.com

The announcement details the clinic’s range of therapeutic interventions. These include psychiatric evaluation, cognitive behavioral therapy, grief counseling, and relationship coaching. Positive Reset Eatontown provides versatile and agile services, offering sessions in person and online via its secure video conferencing portal.

With its recent expansion, Positive Reset Eatontown is helping to bridge the gap in service provision for clients suffering from conditions like low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, trauma, panic disorder, addiction, and OCD while facilitating greater access via Federal funding programs.

The statement explains how the therapist team works closely with clients to establish a strong therapeutic alliance, establish goals for treatment, and provide a safe and confidential space to share, reflect, and challenge negative thinking patterns and behavioral issues.

Clients can now choose from a range of modalities to enable self-actualization with staff counselors able to implement psychodynamic, cognitive-behavioral, and interpersonal approaches depending on the client’s presenting condition and preference for session structure.

The clinic now accepts insurance from an exhaustive list of providers. New clients can fill out a self-referral form or book an appointment online or by calling the center’s reception team.

The clinical team is made up of board-certified psychiatrists, licensed professional counselors, registered nurses, clinical social workers, physicians, and case managers. Positive Reset Eatontown is led by president Alan Tunit.

A spokesperson says, “We will always conduct ourselves with fairness, integrity, and honesty in how we do business. Our goal is to treat our patients using the highest standards of integrated care, operating responsibly and efficiently while focusing on fulfilling our community’s diverse needs.”

With its latest service updates, Positive Reset Eatontown continues to provide the highest standard of frontline psychological support to New Jersey residents.

For more information, go to https://www.positivereseteatontown.com

