Posture Therapy Weston, FL - Realign by Randee is Revolutionizing Postural Correction

Weston, FL - Realign by Randee (Randee Engelhard @ 954-873-5666) - a licensed physical therapist and posture therapy specialist, is revolutionizing the field with her comprehensive programs and techniques to improve posture, address muscle imbalances, and enhance athletic performance.

—

Posture therapy, postural correction, postural rehabilitation, and posture analysis are at the core of Randee Engelhard's expertise. With a focus on holistic healing, she offers a range of services designed to correct postural deviations, including corrective exercises for posture, tailored programs for postural improvement, and specialized rehabilitation exercises for posture recovery. Her approach combines the benefits of postural correction techniques with in-depth posture analysis and assessment methods as seen here https://realignbyrandee.com/





Clients who choose Realign by Randee can expect personalized care from a highly trained specialist who understands the importance of targeting specific areas of concern. Through a comprehensive posture improvement program, including corrective exercises and techniques, Randee helps individuals alleviate back pain, improve neck alignment, and enhance overall posture. Whether seeking relief from forward head posture, rounded shoulders, kyphosis, lordosis, swayback posture, hunchback, anterior pelvic tilt, upper crossed syndrome, lower crossed syndrome, or uneven hips, Randee provides tailored solutions for each condition.



In addition to posture correction and pain relief, Randee specializes in postural rehabilitation, offering programs and techniques to help individuals recover from injuries, correct muscle imbalances, and regain optimal functionality. She focuses on enhancing athletic performance through rehabilitation exercises and post-surgery postural rehabilitation, providing comprehensive care to athletes and individuals seeking to improve their physical capabilities.

In this video, Randee shows exercises for helping posture in 5 minutes ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRjSr2-ri1k

Randee takes pride in being a specialist in posture therapy, distinguishing herself from the competition by combining her expertise as a licensed physical therapist with her extensive knowledge of holistic practices.



She challenges industry norms by breaking away from traditional physical therapy approaches that often focus solely on pain relief and isolated injuries. Randee considers the interplay of different symptoms and prioritizes addressing the body as a whole, delivering comprehensive and effective postural correction and rehabilitation treatments.



There’s arguably a myth about the veracity of physical therapy, and Randee emphasizes the transformative benefits of physical therapy for rehabilitating joints, restoring functionality after surgical procedures or injuries. However, the traditional model's limitations prevent it from addressing the body holistically, highlighting the need for specialized posture therapy.



For more information about the transformative benefits of posture therapy, you can follow Randee in Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/realignbyrandee/

About Us: Randee Engelhard, a licensed physical therapist and posture therapy specialist with over 25 years of experience, is dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal posture and pain relief through a holistic approach. She draws inspiration from leading organizations in the field, such as Egoscue.

Contact Info:

Name: Randee Engelhard

Email: Send Email

Organization: Realign by Randee - Posture Therapy

Address: 1625 N Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33326, United States

Phone: 954-873-5666

Website: https://realignbyrandee.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNtUuJuwSZu8ejQuEFKlyfA

