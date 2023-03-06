FROM POVERTY TO THE STAGE, ELSA MORGAN SHARES HER STORY OF TRIUMPH IN THE INTERNATIONAL BEST-SELLING BOOK "UNSTOPPABLE"

Elsa Morgan, Best-selling Author, International Speaker and Business Success Coach, shares her story of transformation from poverty and bankruptcy, to launching her own multiple six-figure global coaching business from scratch in the Best-Selling book "Unstoppable".

—

Elsa Morgan, is an international Business Success Coach and Global Entrepreneur, who shares her story of overcoming adversity in the best-selling book "Unstoppable". Born into poverty, having had two dining chairs as her bed for the first 18 months of her life and facing financial bankruptcy, Elsa's journey is an inspiration for many women who seek to transform their lives.

In a recent interview, Elsa shared her vision to create "stages" for women to share their stories. This included publishing books which is how she became the publisher and author of the successful collaboration of the number 1 selling book Unstoppable. In it, 25 women share their stories of adversity, overcome, challenges, and heartbreak to where they are today.

This has been part of Elsa's vision which includes impacting over 100,000 women. She wants to inspire others and show them what is possible when they decide to chase their dreams regardless where they start from.

"I want to show people that your current situation is not your final destination," said Elsa. Her story of transformation, from a University dropout to becoming a successful International Speaker and Business Success Coach, will encourage many women to pursue their dreams and break free from their limiting beliefs.

When asked about becoming a best-selling author, Elsa said she was proud and honored. "It is an accomplishment that I know will inspire others to consider sharing their story to impact others," said Elsa. Her story also goes into how she transformed her money mindset, changed her belief systems, and surrounded herself with the right people to achieve success.

Elsa's coaching programs, including a group mastermind and an exclusive one-on-one program, have helped hundreds of women transform their lives and businesses. Her coaching approach focuses on empowering women to rewire their mindset and align their actions with their goals. "The results many of my clients have achieved are life-changing, and over 85% of my clients achieve their best months ever in their businesses," said Elsa.

Elsa's mission is to inspire women to become unstoppable by implementing key strategies to navigate through challenging times. Her top tip for women is to surround themselves with people who want to see them win and believe in their greatness.

"Your environment is so important," she says "And choosing your circle of who you give energy to, and learn from plays a key role in the person you become".

What is next for this powerhouse? Book number 2 of "Unstoppable" is in the works showcasing new stories from women around the world, as well as further expansion of her coaching empire.

Until she has impacted over 100,000 women and contributing $25,000 cheques to charity every month, she will continue to grow and evolve to achieve those goals. "I will not stop," she says.

In fact, she is "Unstoppable".

About Us: Elsa Morgan is a Best-selling Author, International Speaker and Business Success Coach. She owns a Global Coaching Business and an international Social Retail Business. Elsa is on a mission to help women over 40 with proven systems and coaching programs so they can achieve their goals and live life on their terms.

