Power battery world event to be held in Yibin

YIBIN and CHENGDU, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 World EV & ES Battery Conference, sponsored by the Sichuan Provincial People's Government and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, will be held from July 21 to 23 in Yibin city in Southwest China's Sichuan province.



Yibin is one of the major production bases of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a world leading EV battery provider.

The event is said to be the world's first world-class power battery industry event held in China. It will comprehensively showcases the latest achievements in cutting-edge power battery technology and green and low-carbon travel.

The event will include an opening ceremony, a main forum, an inspection tour, an entrepreneur's night, an investment promotion conference, sub-forums, an exhibition and an innovation and entrepreneurship contest.

More than 800 guests will gather in Yibin, including foreign guests from leading countries or regions in the power battery industry, heads of international organizations, leaders of relevant ministries and commissions, heads of well-known domestic and foreign industry organizations, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, and executives of leading new energy vehicle companies and power battery companies.

The conference will mainly discuss the policies, regulations and industrial standard systems related to the power battery industry and explore new trends of power battery technology. Experts in power battery-related fields will hold discussions on frontier issues in the industry.

An exhibition will also be held to display the latest achievements in cutting-edge battery technology and green and low-carbon travel, including power batteries and materials, new energy vehicles and parts, power battery application products, charging and swapping.

The organizers will invite guests to visit the power battery industry town, power battery industry innovation center, and university town in Yibin.

Sichuan is a key location for the development of China's power battery industry and has formed a pattern of coordinated development among several cities in the province, with Yibin playing the leading role.

Yibin is currently home to six major battery cell projects with a total investment of 64 billion yuan ($9.58 billion), said Liao Wenbin, mayor of Yibin. The annual output value of these projects is estimated at more than 171 billion yuan when operating at full capacity.

The city has also attracted 56 power battery supporting projects with a total investment of 66.8 billion yuan to meet the needs of power battery companies.