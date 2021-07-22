The Power of Ice and Snow Supports the Preparation of Beijing Winter Olympics

WWSE 2021 To Be Held in Beijing in Early September

BEIJING, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo (WWSE) will be held in the National Convention Center and Shougang Park from September 2nd to 7th. On July 21st, the press conference for WWSE was held in Beijing to unveil information about the WWSE this year. Guests attended the conference are Liu Jingmin, Executive Vice Chairman of Beijing Olympic City Development Association, He Jianghai, Vice Secretary-General of Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, Fu Xiaohui, Secretary-General of Beijing Olympic City Development Association, Cai Bin, Deputy Director of General Administration of the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, Lv Qin, Deputy Director of the Press and Propaganda Department of Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, Zhao Yinggang, Specially Invited Expert of the Sports Department of the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, Gao Yunchao, the Deputy Director of Beijing Olympic City Development Center, Ji Chuanpai, the Deputy Director of Beijing Olympic City Development Center, Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group, Zhang Li, Vice President of Asia Digital Group, representatives of embassies of guest countries, chamber of commerce, and the media.

Connect Domestic and Foreign Winter Sports Resources and Power the Ice and Snow Industry in China

The WWSE 2021 will continue with its theme of "The Power of Ice and Snow" to implement its guideline of "connecting domestic and foreign winter sports resources and power the ice and snow industry in China". The expo will present diverse forms of activities including exhibitions, summit forums, business matchmaking, and special events to create an interconnected, comprehensive, and integrated exposition. The expo aims to raise public awareness through exhibitions, elevate the industry through forums, and promote exchanges through dedicated activities. With specialized services live up to international standards at its core, the Expo has grown into a grand assembly of the industry that is highly international, authoritative, and with high-level public involvement. With all these efforts, WWSE will better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, promote public engagement of winter sports, and stimulate the upgrading of the ice and snow industry.

Liu Jingmin, Executive Vice Chairman of Beijing Olympic City Development Association, stressed that the WWSE 2021 is the first WWSE after we achieved our centennial goal and the one right before the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games. We sincerely hope that the WWSE 2021 will provide a better platform for the ice and snow industry. The Beijing Olympic City Development Association will carefully study and implement the spirit of the speech that General Secretary Xi Jinping gave on the centenary of the founding of CPC. It will integrate powers and resources from different channels to host a successful WWSE. The WWSE this year will further pave the way for "driving 300 million people to participate in the ice and snow sports" and make an even greater contribution to a "fantastic, extraordinary and excellent" Olympics in 2022.

Mr. He Jianghai, Vice Secretary-General of Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, stated that the continuous successes of WWSE have not only expanded the influence of the Beijing Winter Olympics but also become an important power in "driving 300 million people to participate in the ice and snow sports". In this critical phase of full sprint and decisive victory for the preparation work of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing committee will stick to the goal of host the event on time and meet the organizing requirement of "simple, safe and fantastic". It will follow the general guideline throughout its work, implementing competition organization and stadium operation, pushing forward the services for the competitions and events, working diligently to protect against and deal with risks and challenges, to ensure the Beijing Winter Olympics to be held safely and on time.

At the press conference, Mr. Fu Xiaohui, Secretary-General of Beijing Olympic City Development Association and Director of Beijing Olympic City Development Center, announced Italy to be the WWSE 2021 guest country of honor. As one of the leading countries in winter sports and hosting the 2026 edition of the Winter Olympics in Milano – Cortina, Italy has been awarded as the guest country of honor for the WWSE 2021. Italian companies have the opportunity to showcase the excellence of Italian productions for winter sports which are well renowned for their technology, reliability, and design. Italy is also a famous tourist destination for winter sports lovers by providing a unique experience thanks to beautiful mountains and warm hospitality.

A roundtable dialogue session themed "With the support of the Olympic Winter Games, ice and snow industry will usher in a 'taking stage' moment " was convened at the press conference. The roundtable consists of Gianpaolo Bruno, Trade Commissioner - Beijing Office - Coordinator of ICE/ITA Offices in China and Mongolia, Zhao Yinggang, Specially Invited Expert of Sports Department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Specially Invited Expert of Sports Department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and Florian Hajzeri, General Manager of Techno Alpin China. The panel discussed the opportunities and ideas of innovative development of the ice and snow industry from the perspectives.

Scale + Online Interactivity – WWSE Combines the Power of Online and Offline

WWSE 2021 will cover about 20,000 square meters, where more than 20 international forums and industry conferences will be held together with multiple trade negotiations and other supporting activities during the expo. It is expected that more than 500 domestic and foreign brands will participate, approximately 24,000 representatives from professional institutions will attend. In the meanwhile, the online and offline WWSE will be held in parallel, presenting an exchange platform that connects spaces, regions, and countries. It will not only provide high-efficiency and high-quality live streaming for multiple parallel forums and on-site activities but also realize global interactivity by the combined online and offline experience – indeed, a 24-hour exchange and trade platform for the ice and snow industry. With a larger-scale offline expo and wider coverage of the online experience, the WWSE this year will further upgrade the capacity and productivity of the ice and snow industry, speeding up its recovery all over the world.

Enhance the Three Highlights and Upgrade its Capacity in Promoting the Winter Olympics and the Ice and Snow Industry

The WWSE 2021 will continue to focus on the three major highlights of "internationalization, industrialization, and popularization". By increasing the integration of resources at home and abroad, innovating models of events and activities, and upgrading the overall experience, the WWSE will step up its game in promoting Winter Olympics and business development.

To establish an international ice and snow exchange platform, the WWSE 2021 has invited globally influential guests from the International Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, the United Nations, and the leading countries in the world of ice and snow. The WWSE 2021 gathers main winter sports countries and enterprises to promote our national image and enhance exchanges and partnerships at the national level. Overseas presentations and projects matchmaking will also be carried on in a variety of forms all year round.

To accelerate the dual circulation of domestic and foreign ice and snow industries, the expo this year will introduce advanced technologies and concepts at home and abroad to promote the ice and snow economy in China. Special events such as launches and contract signing ceremonies will be hosted during the expo to stimulate the growth of ice and snow enterprises. Moreover, the Competition of Ice and Snow Entrepreneurship will encourage emerging ice and snow companies from all over the world, including China, to make a presence in the Chinese market.

To encourage public engagement, the WWSE 2021 will step up its efforts in enhancing the experience of the ice and snow carnival section by offering various forms of demonstration and promotion activities for winter sports equipment manufacturers to attract buyers to experience and test their new products, creating enriched ice and snow experiences for the public such as shows with real ice, synthetic ice experience, igloo building and cross-country skiing on synthetic snow, and organizing public events, large and small, to ignite the passion of people to get onto the snow and ice, promote Chinese winter sports culture and communicate ice and snow knowledge to the wider public.

Since 2016, the WWSE has been co-hosted with the International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF) and seven international winter sports federations. It has been greatly supported by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the All-China Sports Federation. WWSE is now the largest and the most prestigious exposition of the ice and snow industry in the world, playing an indispensable role in promoting winter sports and establishing the dual circulation of the ice and snow industry at home and abroad.