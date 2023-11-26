Power Match HK Secures $445 Million Investment for 200-Megawatt Solar Power Plant in Hong Kong

—

Power Match HK, a leading renewable energy company in Hong Kong, has secured a significant investment worth $445 million from Bizlion Investments to fund the construction of a 200-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Hong Kong. This is one of the largest investments ever made in the Hong Kong solar sector, and it is a significant step forward for the city's renewable energy ambitions.

The new solar power plant will be one of the largest in Hong Kong, and it is expected to generate enough electricity to power over 60,000 homes. This will help to reduce Hong Kong's reliance on fossil fuels, which are a major source of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The investment from Bizlion Investments is a strong endorsement of Power Match HK's expertise and track record in the renewable energy sector. The company has a proven track record of developing and operating successful solar power projects, and it is well-positioned to deliver this ambitious project.

The construction of the new solar power plant is expected to begin in early 2024, and it is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. Once operational, the plant will help to reduce Hong Kong's carbon footprint and contribute to the city's climate change goals.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the new solar power plant is also expected to create jobs and boost the local economy. The construction and operation of the plant will require a variety of skilled workers, and it is estimated that the project will create over 1,000 jobs. The plant will also generate tax revenue for the Hong Kong government, which can be used to fund other important programs and services.

Overall, the investment in Power Match HK's new solar power plant is a positive development for both the environment and the Hong Kong economy. It is a sign that the city is committed to supporting the development of renewable energy and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

Here are some additional details about the project:

The solar power plant will be located in the New Territories, on a former landfill site.

The plant will use cutting-edge solar panels and other equipment to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

The plant will be connected to the Hong Kong grid, and it will be able to supply electricity to homes and businesses across the city.

The investment in Power Match HK's new solar power plant is a significant milestone for the renewable energy sector in Hong Kong. It is a sign that the city is serious about its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and combating climate change.

