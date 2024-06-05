Power Rack Attachment Launched By PRx: Halo Arms Redefine Adjustable Lever Arms

PRx Performance has defied convention in the fitness equipment market with the release of the Halo Arms™, multifunctional and multidirectional lever arm attachments for power racks. Further information can be found at https://prxperformance.com/products/halo-arms

Earlier this week, PRx Performance finally announced the release of Halo Arms™ - its new lever arms rack accessory, which has been in development since 2022. The main aim is to provide athletes and fitness enthusiasts with a way to create a home gym that saves space without sacrificing the functionality typically expected of a gym, eliminating the need for endless machines and equipment.

Brian Brasch, CEO at PRx Performance, says: "I am thrilled to introduce the latest innovation in our lineup of fitness solutions: the Halo Arms™. This groundbreaking set of lever arms is the first of its kind, offering unparalleled versatility with its patented design that pivots both vertically and horizontally, featuring multiple stop points. With PRx's renowned commitment to quality and functionality, the Halo Arms™ empower users to perform hundreds of exercises with utmost confidence. Whether you're looking to enhance your strength training or diversify your workout routine, the Halo Arms™ are engineered to help you reach your fitness goals and maximize your potential."

As a key differentiator, the Halo Arms™ instead feature multidirectional lever arms that offer free motion, allowing the freedom to move without being restricted to a perfect horizontal or vertical movement. With broad compatibility across most 3x3 racks, including those of competitors, the Halo Arms™ accommodate both ⅝” and 1” hole sizing with offset hole spacing. PRx Performance chose to make this move because saving space, while still finding ways to fit fitness into life, is important. Eliminating the need for many machines frees up space and brings variety back into home workout routines.

Brian Brasch also said "We want to give our customers more choices. With Halo Arms™, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel like they're unstoppable and to get the best workouts when using Halo Arms™. Trying something new is always a risk, but it's a risk we believe is worth taking."

PRx Performance has been in business for over 10 years, being established in 2013. Since day one PRx has always aimed to help its customers fit fitness into life.

This isn't the first time PRx Performance has defied convention either. In the beginning they caused a stir when they invented their patented wall-mounted folding squat racks.

Halo Arms™ launched on June 4, 2024. To find out more, visit: https://prxperformance.com/products/halo-arms

