The power of versatility: Johnson Tiles explores how tiles can transform any space

Tiles have the remarkable ability to completely redefine the look and feel of a space, breathing new life into any environment.

According to Johnson Tiles, the leading tile supplier in Melbourne and Australia wide, tiles have long been an essential element in interior design, providing both functionality and aesthetics. These versatile pieces can transform a space, turning it from mundane to magnificent. Whether it's a kitchen, bathroom, living room or outdoor area, tiles have the power to elevate the ambiance and functionality of any space.

Available in a variety of shapes, sizes, colours, finishes and patterns, Johnson Tiles explains that this diversity allows homeowners and designers to choose tiles that perfectly match their vision. From a sleek and modern look with concrete look tiles to a cosy, rustic atmosphere with terrazzo look tiles, there's a tile for every space.

Johnson Tiles explains that tiles can create optical illusions that make a room appear larger or smaller, depending on preference. Light coloured options such as stone look tiles can make a small room feel more spacious, while darker and textured tiles can add cosiness to larger spaces.

Extremely durable, tiles can withstand heavy foot traffic, moisture and wear and tear, making them perfect for high traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms. Functional and practical, tiles provide slip resistant solutions for wet and dry areas, ensuring safety and peace of mind for homeowners. Additionally, tiles are incredibly easy to clean and maintain, ensuring the space retains its beauty for years to come, explains Johnson Tiles.

With thermal properties that can help regulate the temperature in a home, tiles can keep a room cooler in hot climates, while in colder regions, they can retain heat. Johnson Tiles says this can lead to potential energy savings and a more comfortable living environment.

Not just limited to indoor use, tiles are an excellent choice for outdoor spaces as well, says Johnson Tiles. From patios to pool decks, tiles can withstand the elements while adding a touch of elegance.

