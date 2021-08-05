PowerACE 2021 to accelerate the growth of clean energy ecosystem from budding start-ups

A premier Asian annual competition to serve as a platform for clean-energy start-up ecosystem players to share innovations and transform the energy ecosystem for the future

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support and accelerate energy transition, Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS), will be staging its fourth PowerACE start-up pitching competition as part of Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES). PowerACE provides a platform for players in the clean-energy start-up space to showcase solutions and build a more robust energy ecosystem in Singapore.



PowerACE 2021 start-up pitching competition registration is now open!

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the annual capital spending on clean energy in these economies needs to expand by more than seven times, to above USD 1 trillion, in order to put the world on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

From now until 13 August 2021, energy start-ups and young companies supporting the energy sector can submit their application for PowerACE 2021. This will give promising new energy companies exposure and opportunities to pitch and exhibit their innovations at the ACES 2021 - Asia's leading clean energy event, as part of the bigger goal to propel the sustainable development of clean energy in Singapore and the region.

"PowerACE competition has contributed to the growth of clean energy start-ups by providing a platform to showcase them to investors, large corporations as well as R&D institutions. The growth of these start-ups will contribute to the ambition of net zero emissions by 2050," said Kavita Gandhi, Executive Director, SEAS.

Eligible clean energy start-ups who have been registered for up to seven years and have received up to S$5 million in funding are welcomed to apply. The top 12 finalists will get to pitch and display their solutions at ACES 2021. Shortlisted start-ups will be provided mentorship by industry professionals to help refine their business models and pitches. Winning pitch stand to win over $100,000 worth of prizes from our sponsors, EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy, Private Financing Advisory Network (PFAN) and BloombergNEF (BNEF).

