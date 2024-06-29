PowerDMARC is Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

Leading US-based domain and email authentication SaaS platform, PowerDMARC, gets listed on the AWS Marketplace.

—

PowerDMARC, a global leader in SaaS email authentication and security, recently announced that their domain security and DMARC analyzer platform is now available on the AWS Marketplace. Marketplace provides a massive and scalable distribution network where businesses can directly look up more information on PowerDMARC and purchase their services easily!

PowerDMARC's advanced suite of email authentication and domain security services provides a comprehensive approach to a multi-layered email defense strategy. Their service suite includes DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI. The platform also supports advanced monitoring and visibility through reports powered by Threat Intelligence technology. PowerDMARC has acquired an extensive global network of trusted channel partners through their DMARC MSP Partnership Program.

“We are thrilled to make PowerDMARC available on the AWS Marketplace”, said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “The decision was made taking into account Marketplace’s simplified software licensing and procurement procedures, along with flexible pricing options. This will make it effortless for organizations to purchase and deploy PowerDMARC.”

To get PowerDMARC on the AWS Marketplace, you can view PowerDMARC’s AWS Marketplace listing or visit their website at https://powerdmarc.com.



About the company: PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 2000 customers spread across 70+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 700+ global MSP Partners. The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

