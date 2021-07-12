Powered by Its Patented Technologies, uCloudlink Continues to Expand Its PaaS and SaaS Ecosystem with HyperConn™

HONG KONG, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for global connectivity continues to surge, UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has harnessed a raft of proprietary technologies to redefine the network connectivity with its new hyperconnectivity solution, the HyperConn™.

uCloudlink continued to focus on user experience via hyper-connectivity technology solution through PaaS and SaaS platform, which enables better data connection for users and business partners. uCloudlink's HyperConn™ is a technology advancement, which is the result of a collective effort of its R&D team for years. Through uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platforms and supported by the company's innovative patented technologies, HyperConn™ is a holistic solution that enhances the mobile network experience for both users and partners.

Using over 10 of uCloudlink's related patents, HyperConn™ covers various technologies such as Real-time network monitoring for network optimization, instant mobile network switching, network backup for network complement, smart multi-network reselection based on data analysis and machine learning, SIM card resource allocation and more, all of which address the problems of existing network connectivity while also improving the management efficiency capabilities of uCloudlink's CloudSIM card.

The patented technology of forming a snapshot of historical mobile traffic use for different operators and networks with data sourced from a large number of terminals in various locations predicts future traffic demands and determines the optimal SIM card strategy, so users can enjoy the better network services from the operators at all times.

uCloudlink's related patented technology can use big data and machine learning to determine whether a terminal has become inactive and whether to reactivate it, which in turn improves the utilization rate of each individual card.

Also, the technology adopted in the creation of the visual interface makes it easier for users and provides better user experience. This clean and simple interface elevated users' experience of network connection, allowing them to select their preferred services based on real-time needs.

Since its inception, uCloudlink has been strategically investing in R&D which can facilitate the company to establish leading technological position of our PaaS and SaaS platform in the early stage of 5G, as well as an innovator and the accelerator of the 5G Cloud Era. Its enhancing R&D capabilities facilitate uCloudlink's expansion to new industries requiring high-quality data connectivity, such as education, remote work, video conferencing, Internet of Vehicles, emergency response, electronic power monitoring and surveillance. The company is gaining pace and popularity in global markets as a result of its flexible business models, ever-evolving its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem and hyperconnectivity services for end-users.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

