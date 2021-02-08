Powered by Pink: Keeping Valentine’s Day Promises with the AOC AG273FXR Agon monitor in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 8 February 2021 - You may not necessarily be together in person with your special love during this pandemic, but thanks to the latest tech such as the AG273FXR 'Pink-Power' monitor from AOC, you can still indulge your gaming passions together. Every shared gaming session together is like a virtual Valentine's date, thanks to Agon!

While a fully spec'd gaming monitor, the striking AG273FXR 'Pink-Power' range Agon monitor boasts a light, airy aesthetic better suited to the decor, accessories and furnishings of the female gamer. The mainly white casing, for example, is trimmed with a rose-pink bottom bezel. Don't be deceived by appearances though. The AG273FXR, launched on February in Indonesia, boasts exciting gaming and entertainment performance within its aesthetically striking skin: 144Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time; FreeSync Premium anti-tearing tech; 'Light FX' light effects; IPS panel; high contrast boost with HDR10 capability; 119% sRGB color; it ticks all the boxes.

In a year when 'virtual togetherness' will throw Valentine's a romantic lifeline, and as the gaming community continues its surging growth, for gamer girls as well as boys, the Valentine's slogan for 2021 could well be, "The couple that games together stays together". Elizabeth Barrett Browning gave us the immortal words "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." Well, maybe keep your #PinkyPromise and make the AG273FXR one of those ways!?

AOC AG273FXR is now available online at https://www.tokopedia.com/aoc?source=universe&st=product

