Powerex: Pioneering High Power Semiconductor Solutions Since 1986

The industry leader of high power semiconductor solutions continues to innovate, advance and solidify its place as the premier manufacturer in the United States.

Powerex, the industry leader in high power semiconductor solutions, continues to redefine the landscape of power conversion with its unique portfolio of discrete devices, modules, and integrated solutions. Established on January 1, 1986, Powerex is the result of a strategic collaboration between the Power Semiconductor Divisions of General Electric Company and Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, recognizing the potential for advancement, solidified its commitment by establishing an equity position in Powerex.

With an illustrious history spanning over three decades, Powerex has become synonymous with innovation, reliability, and cutting-edge technology in the power semiconductor industry. The company's extensive portfolio encompasses Rectifiers, Thyristors, Custom Modules, IGBTs, SiC Modules, Assemblies, and Gate Drivers/DC-DC Converters. Powerex specializes in providing high power semiconductor solutions tailored to extreme conditions, commonly found in space, aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries.

Powerex takes pride in meeting and exceeding military standards with its IGBT products. The company is also recognized as an International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registered entity, underlining its commitment to compliance and adherence to stringent industry regulations. Notably, Powerex operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the United States, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for high-power semiconductor solutions.

One of the key driving forces behind Powerex's success is its strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, a global leader in Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) and Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs). As a 50% owner, Mitsubishi's involvement enables Powerex to provide its customers with unparalleled access to an established supply chain and cutting-edge technology. This collaboration not only strengthens Powerex's global presence but also reinforces its commitment to delivering solutions that meet and exceed the evolving demands of the industry. To learn more about the company visit: https://www.pwrx.com/AboutPages/CompanyProfile.aspx

Powerex's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous efforts to push the boundaries of power semiconductor technology. The company's products are designed to deliver optimal performance in the harshest environments, ensuring reliability and efficiency in critical applications. Powerex's customer-centric approach is further exemplified by its dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

In an ever-evolving technological landscape, Powerex remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently introducing new and advanced solutions to address the dynamic needs of its diverse customer base. As industries continue to demand high-power semiconductor solutions, Powerex stands ready to meet these challenges head-on, leveraging its rich history, state-of-the-art facilities, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

For more information about Powerex and its industry-leading high power semiconductor solutions, please visit https://www.pwrx.com.

About Powerex:

