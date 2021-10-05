Powering Ideas to Revive and Relaunch Malaysia X-Change Malaysia '21 - 1st Edition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-four (24) lifestyle and tourism experts from Malaysia lifestyle, travel and tourism industry including those from the United Kingdom, France and Germany have confirmed their participation as guests panelists at X-Change Malaysia '21, scheduled to take place on 21 October, 2021.



Keynote Address by: Dato Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, Director General, Tourism Malaysia

The virtual programme will highlight keynote address by the newly-appointed Director General of Tourism Malaysia, Dato' Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab and a welcome speech by the Chairman of Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Mr Dejan Stancer.

The programme's tagline, "Powering Ideas to Revive and Relaunch Malaysia" encourages the travel trade professionals to join and engage in inspiring and positive conversations, moderated by Dr Farizal Razalli, Research & Analytical Director, Ab & Artho. Guest panelists will exchange their thoughts, ideas on opportunities and challenges as the industry prepares to revive and relaunch Malaysia.

There will be two (2) webinars, four (4) seminars and a virtual boutique travel shop showcasing about 50 Malaysian suppliers offering services ranging from accommodations, leisure attractions, transportations, health and wellness, sporting activities to bespoke experiences such as culture, nature, gastronomic trips and more.

The first segment of the webinar will start at 10:00am Malaysian time (GMT+8) to discuss on topic: How Malaysia's global re-launch unveils immense opportunities (and challenges); the new motivations and aspirations that define the endemic/post-COVID19 travellers and how can products and services be refreshed and restyled to appeal to travellers; how sustainability is propelling the new way forward and discussion on how can we navigate the future via two indispensable enablers/catalysts - high quality human capital (talents) and robust tech mastery and facility.

The afternoon webinar scheduled at 16:00pm Malaysian time (GMT+8), highlights topic: As global nomads look for exceptional travel experiences, personalisation is expeditiously re-inventing the codes of Malaysia's tourism. Get to know what influences travel decision of the inbound travellers, especially as Malaysia is gearing up towards the re-opening of her borders; how is Malaysia preparing towards the resumption of international travels.

X-Change Malaysia '21 is curated by Ab & Artho Tourism Marketing & PR in solidarity with collaborators namely Nazsoft Tech, Traveloka, Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL), Tourism Malaysia, PR Newswire and the Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MFCCI).

To register, please visit website www.xchangemalaysia.abartho.com or click here: Registration X-Change Malaysia '21

About Ab & Artho:

Ab & Artho is a Malaysian boutique brand marketing and public relations agency, founded in heart of Paris in 2008, with networks in Paris, Cannes, Zurich and in Asia including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong. Our extensive understanding and business insights of the European market, complemented by our solid roots in Asia, makes us the ideal bridge between East and West.

The agency is powered by a diverse team of people that possess a wide range of expertise and skills as they drive for active and positive change. Ab & Artho works with companies spanning a diverse set of industries: Travel & Tourism, Hotel, Airline, Meetings & Incentive, Convention & Exhibition, Health & Wellness, Lifestyle, Retail, Government, Advocacy, Non-Profit, Creative and more.

Ab & Artho is a member of the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia (IPRM), Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) and Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MFCCI)

About Traveloka:

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickers, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfil their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 60 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.

About Nazsoft Tech:

Nazsoft Tech, a digital transformation consultancy and software development company that provides cutting edge and powerful engineering solutions, helping companies and enterprise clients untangle complex issues that always emerge during their digital evolution journey.

Majority of the team members, including the management are technically involved in project and product deliveries. This has developed the company's core to ensure that all expectations are met to the highest standard. Serving various clients from Government Agencies to Multinational Companies, local and abroad, Nazsoft Tech is equipped to deliver the services and solutions.