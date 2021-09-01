PR Newswire launches Cision Social Listening in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- PR Newswire announced the launch of Cision Social Listening in the Asia-Pacific region today. Cision Social Listening is embedded in the media monitoring and analysis platform Cision Communications Cloud®, with technical and data support from Brandwatch, a global leader in deep social media listening and digital consumer insights. Brandwatch was acquired by PR Newswire's parent company Cision in mid-2021.

The launch allows users to access the world's largest database of online conversations, providing structured and in-depth analysis through leading Artificial Intelligence technology to help businesses make the most intelligent brand decisions.

"Our investments in data science and AI will help marketers, communicators and researchers better understand conversations taking place on digital channels worldwide and apply insights to deliver better outcomes for their business," said Abel Clark, CEO of Cision.

Brands can leverage Cision Social Listening's deep social listening and analysis capabilities to better manage brand reputation, evaluate brand performance, and identify and manage crises in real time.

1. Brand Reputation Management

Brands can attain a deeper understanding by tapping into conversations from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, Tumblr, Flickr, and hundreds of online forums and review sites. With defined search strings and AI-enabled automatic sorting of topic labels, analysis results are highlighted in the Topic Wheel. This vastly reduces the time spent by brands manually screening, labeling and sorting data and enhances the efficiency of data analysis.



Topic Wheel

Moreover, Cision Social Listening offers emotion interpretation based on sentiment classification, which further increases the accuracy of analysis and identifies the true meaning implied in conversations that traditional methods cannot capture.



Emotion Volume

2. Evaluation of Brand Performance

Cision Social Listening features strong analytics and reporting capabilities, aligning communications strategies with business results through measurement indicators including audience reach, number of social media mentions, number of brand mentions, official website traffic and conversion rates.

With continuous tracking and analysis, brands can understand what users and stakeholders think and talk about, and evaluate changes in the brands, products and services, competitors and the entire industry, helping brands effectively evaluate their communications campaigns and make intelligent brand decisions.



Total volume



Mention volume over time

3. Crisis Management

In addition to daily customized reports, Cision Social Listening can detect peaks and surface trends by populating and processing content automatically in the dashboard. As analytics results are updated in real time, a more evidence-based approach can be taken during the unfolding crisis.



Peak detection & Alerts setting

To learn more about how Cision Social Listening can support your communications effort, please visit here.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a press release distribution network of 1.1 billion influencers, and Falcon.io, a one-stop social media management platform, headline a premier suite of solutions. In addition, Cision acquired Brandwatch, a social media monitoring platform, this year. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Visit www.prnasia.com for more information.