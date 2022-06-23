PR Newswire's APAC Media Landscape 2022 Report Shares Top Industry Trends and Developments in the Region

HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, the leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, launched its APAC Media Landscape 2022 report today. The report offers comprehensive insights into trends and developments in the media industry across 9 markets in the Asia-Pacific region.



The report enables businesses and PR & Communications professionals to better navigate the complex and diverse local media landscape in APAC with market-specific information. It includes popular media outlets, key changes to media policies and buzzworthy industry topics and issues. Markets that the report covers are Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Some top media industry trends in the report include: the rise of news subscription services, e-commerce as additional revenue sources for media outlets, and more companies using technology like Artificial Intelligence to better target and understand digital audiences. With the acceleration of digitization in the media industry, there is also much buzz surrounding the Metaverse, which will redefine how audiences consume information virtually.



4 Key Trends from APAC Media Landscape 2022

"We hope that this report can equip our clients with meaningful insights into the nuanced differences of how the media industry operates across different APAC markets and help shape their local communication strategy," said Royce Shih, Vice President and Head of Commercial, APAC at Cision, PR Newswire's parent company.

PR Newswire's APAC Media Landscape 2022 Report is organized by markets and each chapter comprises:

Overview: A summary of each market's media landscape

2021 Media Highlights: Key happenings that have shaped the industry, from changes in media policies, restructuring and closure of major news outlets to emerging digital content formats

Media Snapshot: A guide to key players in the media industry, covering various sectors such as Newspapers & Magazines, Television, Radio, News Agency, Online Media and Social Media

PR Newswire's News Distribution Network Highlights: A summary of key content partners and the number of journalists and influencers, and media outlets in PR Newswire's media database

Media Outlook: What lies ahead for the media industry in 2022 – from much-talked-about issues to upcoming trends

The report is produced with the support of the company's Audience Development Team. Based in 10 cities across APAC, the team plays an integral role in building and expanding PR Newswire's extensive news distribution network that includes media outlets and news agencies. The team maintains an extensive media database that comprises more than 85,000 journalists and influencers from over 35,000 media outlets. PR Newswire also has developed more than 2,000 content partners across the region. The report's Thailand chapter was contributed by InfoQuest, PR Newswire's content partner.

To learn about the unique media environment and local consumption habits across 9 markets in APAC, download PR Newswire's APAC Media Landscape 2022 Report.

