PRA Health Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

PRA Health Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 EarningsGlobeNewswireFebruary 03, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

To participate via telephone, investors and analysts should dial (877) 930-8062 within the United States or (253) 336-7647 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference ID for the call is 5667733. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 5667733.

A live audio broadcast will be available on the investor relations section of the PRA Health Sciences website. Following the teleconference, an audio playback of the call will be available at the same website.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA Health Sciences is a full-service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA’s integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA’s global operations span 90 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and more than 17,000 employees. Since 2000, PRA has participated in more than 4,000 clinical trials. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 products. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.com

