Practically acquires Fedena School ERP, becomes world’s first company with a comprehensive EdTech product suite

Practically, India's first experiential learning app for students of classes 6th to 12th has acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd), the world's most widely used ERP. This acquisition makes Practically the world's first EdTech company offering a comprehensive end-to-end product suite for schools. The integrated product will now offer a one-in-all product and services that a school needs from experiential learning content, innovative and collaborative teaching tools, and easy-to-use administrative and support tools.

Practically, recently recognised as a 'Minicorn' by Tracxn, has carved a niche for itself in the immersive learning space for students through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR). Fedena, on the other hand, offers cloud-based technology solutions for easy administrative and resource planning for educational institutes.

At present, through its open-source project, Fedena's products are used extensively in 40,000 institutions, by 20 million users in 20 different languages spread across over 180 countries, with India, the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia being the major markets. Fedena has served more than 1000 education brands globally through its commercial and customised offerings.

Apart from school management software, which includes admission, HR-related operations, examination and event management, school ID card generation, the easy to use Fedena software also offers a platform for parent-teacher collaboration, fee management and online payment, grade books and reports, managing timetables, attendance and scheduling, online examinations to name a few.

The acquisition has further strengthened Practically's stature in the EdTech ecosystem while increasing its reach in the domestic & global markets. Through this acquisition, Practically will also provide high-quality immersive content, simulations, games and its robust test-prep platform to the vast and varied network of Fedena schools globally.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO, Practically, said, "We are thrilled to announce that Practically has become the world's first most comprehensive edtech product suite. Fedena is a globally recognised solution provider that has helped educational institutes lower the cost of administration by integrating school management functions into a single, easy-to-use software. This move not only boosts our active user base but also gives us an immediate global reach, besides allowing us to offer our product and services to Fedena's existing network of schools."

"Practically has meticulously built a strong presence in the school education space in India and the Middle East, gradually expanding to other territories as well. We have shared synergies of bringing the best of technology to schools across the globe. We are happy to contribute and be part of Practically's vision of creating the most innovative edtech product for schools. By being part of Practically product and team, Fedena's offering will see greater adoption, more stickiness and deeper reach." said Neelakantha Karinje, CEO of Fedena (Foradian Technologies).

Founded in 2018 by Mr. Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, and Mr. Ilangovel Thulasimani, Co-Founder & CTO, Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), Simulations and 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience. It is an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students of classes 6 to 12 with a focus on STEM learning. Life-like simulations and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences are combined with learning pathways to bring learning alive and increase the retention rate of concepts.

Practically have also launched the revolutionary #ScanAnything feature becoming the world's first EdTech company to do so. Practically also offers Live classes, a Coding ++ course, and a 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution, where students can reach out to subject experts on the platform. 1,500,000 students, over 350 schools, and 18,000 teachers across India and the Middle East are already benefiting from the engaging content on Practically.

The latest brand commercial is available on YouTube. The app is available for download for free on Play Store and App Store. As the brand showcases a positive growth trajectory, Practically has been recognised as a 'Minicorn' by Tracxn. It has also been awarded as the Best Edtech start-up of the year at Start-Up Awards 2021 and was adjudged as the winner at TieCon2021.

