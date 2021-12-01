Practifi Welcomes Umesh Banga as Director, Advice Solutions - APAC

Former Head of XPLAN Systems and Technology at IOOF Brings 15 Years of Industry Expertise to Practifi's Leadership Team

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing wealth institutions, broker-dealers and RIAs, today announced Umesh Banga has joined the company as Director, Advice Solutions - APAC. In this role, Umesh will partner with Practifi's client success, professional services, sales and product teams to ensure their offering continues to provide exceptional service to financial advisors across APAC.

"Umesh's hire reaffirms Practifi's commitment to meeting the increasing demand from its clients across APAC. His experience and expertise in financial advice and technology will further amplify the work of the Australian office," said Adrian Johnstone, co-founder and president of Practifi. "Umesh is a thorough wealth industry professional and will be a powerful addition to our business."

Banga joins Practifi after serving as the head of Xplan systems and technology at IOOF where he was responsible for leading five teams: Xplan, project management, Salesforce, data reporting, and development. Prior to his time at IOOF, Banga was the key accounts manager at Iress, and, before that, was a paraplanning/project manager at PSK Financial Services.

About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is an enterprise-grade business management platform designed for high-performing financial advice firms. Practifi's innovative product suite helps advisory teams integrate systems and automate processes while maximizing revenue, boosting growth, and strengthening client relationships. With a focus on client success and product innovation, Practifi provides the foundation and support needed to build the financial advisory firm of the future. Practifi was founded in Sydney, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Chicago. To learn more, visit practifi.com .

