Prasanna Redefines Relaxation: Unveiling the World's First Zero EMF Infrared Sauna Blanket and Infrared Sauna POD Technology

Prasanna, the pioneer in portable Infrared Saunas designed for the home, is thrilled to introduce the world to their groundbreaking technologies: the Zero EMF shielded Far-Infrared Sauna Blanket and the Infrared Sauna POD featuring Full Spectrum Infrared light with Red and Near-Infrared Light. Prasanna Saunas are revolutionizing relaxation, offering a convenient, safe, and portable way to enjoy the myriad benefits of infrared therapy.

Prasanna Saunas is committed to redefining the way people relax. Their innovative technologies are designed to provide users with an effortless, user-friendly, and tranquil experience in the comfort of their own space. These saunas are not only easy to install and simple to use but also remarkably easy to clean. Perhaps most notably, they offer portability, ensuring that relaxation knows no bounds. Safety is paramount to Prasanna, and they are proud to boast lower EMF emissions than other brands, providing a secure and peaceful experience for all users.

Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) have long been a cause for concern, and Prasanna is addressing this issue head-on. The company has created the world's first Sauna Blanket without harmful EMF emissions. Most traditional saunas utilize electric heating elements, inadvertently emitting Electric and Magnetic Fields. Prasanna's Sauna Blanket takes a groundbreaking approach by being entirely shielded against Electric Fields while using special cables to eliminate Magnetic Fields. This pioneering mission underscores Prasanna's dedication to providing simple sauna products that do not compromise safety.

Gabriel Marques, the innovative CEO and Founder of Prasanna shared the genesis of the world's first Zero-EMF Infrared Sauna Blanket. Gabriel's journey into wellness was catalyzed by personal health battles, including a heart condition known as Aortic Stenosis and autoimmune issues. Being ultimately bedridden for almost 2 years, In 2017, he embarked on a holistic lifestyle change, incorporating sauna therapy into his wellness regimen. However, to his dismay, his purchased portable sauna exposed him to electromagnetic radiation, which made him feel worse.

Gabriel, being a sauna enthusiast, a certified Electric Technician and EMF Radiation Specialist trained by the Geovital Academy in Austria, embarked on a mission to create something unique—a game-changer in the sauna industry. He aimed to develop a feature to eliminate Electric and Magnetic Fields, leaving no trace of body voltage behind. His innovative thinking and dedication resulted in the Prasanna Premium Sauna Blanket, a truly EMF-free product engineered to allow users to detoxify, lose weight, reduce stress, and relieve pain without exposure to harmful electromagnetic fields. This remarkable Sauna Blanket has earned the endorsement of Brian Hoyer, one of the world's most renowned EMF experts.

The Prasanna Premium Sauna Blanket offers many advantages, including being PU Non-Toxic Waterproof with a Zipper, featuring Infrared Zero Magnetic Field Heating Wiring, offering true Zero Electric Field Mitigation, and being remarkably easy to clean and portable. The customer reviews echo the effectiveness of this product, with Cynthia J noting, "The blanket is easy to use and to wipe down after use. The sauna helps my joints and muscles and relaxes me. I felt the benefits during and after use, and it's much more effective than a regular steam sauna."

Prasanna's commitment to innovation extends to their Infrared Sauna POD - Zero EMF, which features Full Spectrum Infrared light. The Sauna Pod is designed for portability, easy maintenance, and fast installation, and it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year Warranty.

Prasanna Infrared Saunas have been scientifically proven to offer numerous health benefits, including slowing down the aging process, enhancing brain function, aiding in weight loss, strengthening the immune system, reducing blood pressure, boosting athletic performance, elevating mood, detoxifying the body from heavy metals and chemicals, and empowering body cells' energy production (Mitochondria), ultimately reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Notably, the renowned biohacker @missbiohacker has commended Prasanna for its expertise in EMF mitigation. She stated, "This guy didn't just create an outstanding infrared sauna blanket – he's constantly pushing boundaries, fine-tuning and innovating to stay ahead of the curve. Having chatted with him about his deep knowledge in electromagnetic fields and biohacking, I can vouch for his passion: he doesn't just give his all, he goes the extra mile - delivering 110% every single time. When I say I trust Prasanna products, I mean it. These are must-have products for every biohacker looking for that unfair advantage."

Prasanna ships its groundbreaking technologies from its warehouse in Portugal and has third-party warehouses in California, and Australia. The company offers a 2-year Warranty, and a 60-day Returns policy. Looking ahead, a big part of Gabriel’s production is in Portugal – EU but he plans to bring total production to Portugal, where he aspires to establish a complete manufacturing plant for these remarkable biohacking tools.

Prasanna's unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction makes it a trusted leader in infrared sauna technology. Prasanna transforms users ' relaxation with their pioneering Zero-EMF Sauna Blanket and Infrared Sauna POD, offering the world a brighter and healthier path to wellness.

