PRCA APAC Announces PR Newswire as the News Distribution Partner for PRCA APAC Awards 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations and Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) announced today, press release distributor agency PR Newswire as its News Distribution Partner of the PRCA APAC Awards 2022.

PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

The PRCA Asia Pacific Awards recognise the talent and impact of individuals, teams, and campaigns from the best of the PR and communications profession in Asia Pacific.

Entries will be judged by some of the biggest names from the worlds of PR, communications, and journalism, meaning that winning one of these awards is a true recognition of leading-edge PR and communications work.

Entries are now closed.

For more information on the 2022 ceremony or the 2023 Awards, please contact apacawards@prca.global.

About the PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world's largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities.

We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK's national body for local government communicators. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information, please contact:

Tara Munis

Tara.Munis@prca.global

+85297274865