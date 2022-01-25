Pre-launch indie F-beauty brand, Pure Culture, is the first Philippine company to be certified by Safe Cosmetics Australia

Mindful, microbiome-friendly beauty

—

Environmentally friendly production and processes are at the core of Pure Culture’s quest to raise the standards of clean beauty by sourcing ingredients that are grown, harvested and mined responsibly. This means seeking ethical and sustainable ingredients and packaging. Pure Culture is committed to using only ocean-friendly packaging. “This means using materials that are proven to break down in nature. We do not use bioplastic tubes, bottles and jars as these are not proven to break down outside of industrial settings.” shares co-founder and CEO Alex Gentry.

YOUR SKIN IS ALIVE AND NEEDS NATURAL NURTURERS TO KEEP IT HEALTHY AND GLOWING. PURE CULTURE CREATES MINDFUL, MICROBIOME-FRIENDLY BEAUTY PRODUCTS CENTERED ON NURTURING OUR ECOSYSTEMS– www.purecultureph.com

Pure Culture is about to launch on 2.2.22. Alex shares "Pure Culture was officially born in the last few days of 2020, but we are just about to launch to the public in February 2022. There's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears in between, and in the months leading to our birth, but that's how passion works."

Pure Culture happened organically when three women (Alex, Karina dela Calzada, and Kim Reyes- Palanca)—good friends, mothers all, passionate about natural alternatives, and compassionate for country and planet—came together. They also had another thing in common: food and skin sensitivities and allergies that led them to a path of searching and discovering more natural ingredients, probiotics, and continually searching for a more holistic approach to beauty and health.

Karina, co-founder and COO shares "We need to recognize that our skin is an ecosystem, and that it is connected to our overall well-being, being so closely connected to the gut and brain. We also need to recognize that we are all part of a greater ecosystem. We are all connected, and every choice we make ripples within and outwards our body, community, and the planet."

Pure Culture anchors their products on three pillars: 1) strong focus on natural and biocompatible ingredients, 2) sustainable Philippine-origin botanical actives, 3) heat-inactivated probiotics (also called postbiotics).

Focus on natural

When Alex started formally studying natural skincare formulation, she realized how powerful plants are in their different states and transformations.

The three co-founders believe that high-performance molecules are produced by nature and that humans don't need to manufacture them using harmful substances like petroleum or coal.

Harnessing Philippine botanicals, responsibly

Pure Culture is the first brand to introduce Philippine sea grapes or Caulerpa lentillifera to the Safe Cosmetics Australia community.

"Mindfulness is ingrained to our core. We do our best to use natural actives that are certified to ensure environmentally friendly and ethical production, so there are a lot of ingredients that we do not use, such as Palm Oil (which is very readily available in the Philippines) for obvious sustainability issues," shares Kim, co-founder and CMO.

Formulated for the microbiome

We are still very early in the microbial revolution, but in the last two decades there have been a lot of discoveries about the previously unknown potential of bacteria in human health, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Pure Culture's products aim to take care of the environment of your skin by supporting, not disrupting, its natural processes.

They will be launching two skincare lines and a line of body soaps in February.

Wild Algae, a three-product line with a blend of red and green seaweed, is formulated for all skin types, especially combination to oily skin, and has shown in early user testing to calm, brighten and hydrate blemished and acne-prone skin.

Bulgarian Rose, a luxe line with 24k gold is designed to rebalance, refine and revive dry and mature skin.

Biome Bars are a 4-variant handcrafted body soap made with virgin coconut oil, shea butter, and lactobacillus ferment, each targeting a specific skin concern; all promoting luxurious yet zero-waste showers and baths.

—------------------------------------

Learn more and shop online—visit www.purecultureph.com

Follow @purecultureph on Facebook and Instagram

Contact Info:

Name: Alexandria Gentry

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pure Culture Corp.

Address: 6H Tower 1 Icon Residences de Jesus Oval Fort BGC Taguig Philippines 1634

Phone: +639175226094

Website: http://www.purecultureph.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/pre-launch-indie-f-beauty-brand-pure-culture-is-the-first-philippine-company-to-be-certified-by-safe-cosmetics-australia/89061333

Release ID: 89061333