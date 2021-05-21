The pre-registration channel of 2021 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare (AID 2021) for visitors officially opens

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, also known as AID 2021, will be held June 9th-11th 2021 in Halls W3-W5 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The pre-registration channel for visitors has officially opened.

AID 2021 is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, and Shanghai Intex Exhibition, incorporating multiple platforms for product demonstration, service showcasing, knowledge exchange and networking prospect.

The State Council Information Office holds a press conference on the data of the seventh national population census in Beijing, capital of China, on May 11, 2021. Chinese people aged 60 or above account for 18.7 percent of the total population, 5.44 percentage points higher than the level in 2010 when the previous census was conducted, according to the latest census data. The total population of Chinese people on the mainland aged 60 or above has reached 264.02 million, including 190.64 million people aged 65 or above, or 13.5 percent of the total population. [1]



"Data shows the aging of the Chinese population has further deepened, and we will continue to face the pressure to achieve long-term balanced population development," said Ning Jizhe, head of the NBS.

As the first city in China to have entered the stage of demographic aging, Shanghai has witnessed its elderly population over the age of 60 accounting for 36.1% of the entire population by the end of 2020 and the City is estimated to experience a yearly increase of the elderly population by 200,000 on average before 2025, ranking as one of the oldest cities in the world in the time to come. [2]

Shanghai Government has been actively involving social forces in the old-age industry development and private and foreign capital has been pouring into the elderly care market in China. Over the past year, local state-owned capital has also endeavored to get into the elderly care market and invested in the community home care programs, which has contributed to the upgrading of the elderly services and benefited an even wider population.

The senior care industry in China enjoys a bright future, driven by the demographic shift, rising standards of living and increasing life expectancy.

Indeed, the over 60 age group in China is starting to really embrace consumerism and independence. This rapidly growing and increasingly important consumer segment has greater spending power, more leisure time, improving lifestyles and higher expectations than ever before. As a result, there are an increasing number of opportunities for foreign companies to meet the growing consumer demand in areas where the 'silver' consumer demand is currently exploding.

As the largest senior care show in China, AID 2021 enjoys strong participation from overseas and this year features over 350 exhibitors from 12 countries of regions, with a floor space of 40,000 square meters. Japanese, French, and U.S. exhibitors will feature state-of-the-art elderly care products and services.

Plan your trip from 9th-11th June 2021, SNIEC, Shanghai and enter your gateway to China's multi-trillion Yuan senior care market! Visitors can register at the exhibition for free through our official website www.china-aid.com .

