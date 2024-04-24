Precision Global Corporation Celebrates a Decade of Excellence

Precision Global Corporation, a private equity firm and an emerging leader in the commercial real estate syndications sector, celebrates its tenth anniversary this month. The company is proud of its first decade of growth, excellence, and enduring partnerships.

Established in 2014 by Brian Sullivan – alongside his sons and company executives Ryan, Ian, and Dalton Sullivan, Precision Global has made a name for itself with the creation of more than $300 million in real estate assets that encompass over 1.2 million net-rentable square feet across the US.

Precision Global’s rapid growth and commitment to excellence was recognized nationally by INC. 5000 in 2022 as the No. 997 fastest-growing private company in America and again in 2023 by INC. 5000 as the No. 29 fastest-growing private real estate company in America. In 2023, Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business awarded Precision Global as the No. 19 in their SMU Cox Dallas 100 list of most successful entrepreneurs in North Texas.

“At Precision Global, we believe that our shared success is built on the foundation of trust and faith our investors place in us,” says Brian Sullivan, Founder and President. “Our tenth anniversary is not just a celebration of our achievements but a celebration of our investors, business partners, and dedicated staff who have believed in our vision. It’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence and our gratitude to all those who have been a critical part of our growth story. I cherish and appreciate their faith and trust in our abilities over the past ten years.”

This milestone year is packed with exciting anniversary initiatives, spanning corporate and community service events to digital media spotlights, all dedicated to recognizing the appreciation Precision Global has for the relationships built and the opportunities shared over the years with its strategic partners and the broader community it serves.

Accredited investors and interested parties are invited to explore partnership opportunities with Precision Global. Discover the freedom of passive real estate investing by visiting www.PrecisionGlobalCorp.com or reaching out via invest@PrecisionGlobalCorp.com.

Join us as we usher in another decade of prosperity and growth together.

About the company: Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Precision Global Corporation is a family-owned private equity firm within the Private Real Estate Syndications sector. With a strategic focus on Self-Storage Facilities and luxury RV Park Community commercial developments, Precision Global boasts a substantial portfolio of real estate holdings valued at over $300 million that encompasses 1.2 million net-rentable square feet across the US. The company’s proven track record in passive investment partnerships with accredited investors and asset management exemplifies its commitment to delivering exceptional value and growth in real estate.

