Precision Global Corporation Ranked No. 29 in Real Estate on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Precision Global Corporation stands as a pioneering force in the Real Estate sector, renowned for forging partnerships and managing assets with a remarkable focus on the Self-Storage industry, boasting a portfolio valued at over $250 million, encompassing 1.2 million rentable square feet across the US.

Inc. revealed today that Precision Global Corporation ranks No. 29 in Real Estate and No. 734 overall on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"As we celebrate our second consecutive year on the INC 5000 list, I am reminded that success is not a destination, but a journey fueled by unwavering passion, resilient teamwork, and an unyielding commitment to innovation. Our relentless pursuit of excellence has not only propelled us into the ranks of the fastest-growing companies but has also solidified our place as a trailblazer in our industry. We stand humbled by this recognition, energized by the challenges ahead, and dedicated to rewriting the future with each milestone we achieve." – Brian Sullivan, Founder and President of Precision Global Corporation

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 per cent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”





About Precision Global



Headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, Precision Global Corporation is a privately owned firm renowned for its expertise in creating and overseeing partnerships within the Real Estate sector. With a pronounced emphasis on the Self-Storage industry, PGC boasts a substantial portfolio comprising assets valued at over $250 million, encompassing an expansive 1.2 million rentable square feet strategically situated across the United States. “Our proven track record in partnership development and asset management underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and growth in the real estate arena,” says Dalton Sullivan, Director of Operations at Precision Global Corporation.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology



Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.



About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



